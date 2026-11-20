Gospel singer BBO broke down in tears while leading worship at an Evening of Praise and Worship in Akure, Ondo State

A video of the emotional moment emerged on social media on Thursday, November 19, drawing widespread attention online

The performance came just one month after BBO returned to social media following the death of his close friend and colleague, Toluwanisings

Gospel singer BBO, whose full name is Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, has sparked an outpouring of emotion online after a video captured him weeping uncontrollably during a live worship performance in Akure, Ondo State.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media on Thursday, November 19, showed BBO overcome with tears mid-ministration while leading a worship session at an "Evening of Praise and Worship" in Akure. He was among a number of gospel artists billed to perform at the event.

Gospel singer BBO ministers one month at event one months after Toluwanisings' demise. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

BBO's return to the stage after loss

The moment carried particular weight given the timing. BBO had only just returned to public life roughly one month after the passing of his colleague and close friend, Toluwanisings.

For many who watched the video, the connection was unmistakable, with fans believing his tears reflected a deep and personal grief playing out in real time before an audience.

The public response was swift and deeply sympathetic, with many viewers sharing their own stories of loss and worship in the comments.

BBO breaks down while leading worship at an event in Ondo state. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

Watch the moment BBO broke down in tears at an event below:

What fans said about BBO's emotional moment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Facebook. Read them below:

Hon Adegbite Samuel Adedamola wrote:

"This time last year it was him and Toluwani on that stage !!!!! But all is well"

Samuel Kayode Awosejo commented:

"I do this sometimes when I'm praising and thanking God alone in my house. Chai! I went through too much, but God saw me through it all...."

Bukola Olamide shared:

"He remembered his Bestie Toluwanisings"

Azu-Nwokolo Funmi wrote:

"Be strenghtened... BBO ...may the Holy Spirit strengthen you from the inner man"

Tayo Anifowose added:

"BBO has entered realms here"

BBO speaks amid Toluwanisings' burial controversy

Legit.ng previously reported that BBO finally spoke up weeks after the death of his friend and fellow artist Toluwanisings shook the Nigerian music community.

Toluwanisings' death left fans and colleagues in mourning. BBO was among those hit hardest by the loss.

He shared a photograph of himself alongside the late Toluwanisings, pairing it with a caption that spoke directly to the grief and confusion surrounding the loss.

In his words: "We may not understand, but we judge GOD faithful."

Source: Legit.ng