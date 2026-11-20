Gospel Singer BBO Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Ministration at Akure Praise Event
- Gospel singer BBO broke down in tears while leading worship at an Evening of Praise and Worship in Akure, Ondo State
- A video of the emotional moment emerged on social media on Thursday, November 19, drawing widespread attention online
- The performance came just one month after BBO returned to social media following the death of his close friend and colleague, Toluwanisings
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Gospel singer BBO, whose full name is Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, has sparked an outpouring of emotion online after a video captured him weeping uncontrollably during a live worship performance in Akure, Ondo State.
The clip, which circulated widely on social media on Thursday, November 19, showed BBO overcome with tears mid-ministration while leading a worship session at an "Evening of Praise and Worship" in Akure. He was among a number of gospel artists billed to perform at the event.
BBO's return to the stage after loss
The moment carried particular weight given the timing. BBO had only just returned to public life roughly one month after the passing of his colleague and close friend, Toluwanisings.
For many who watched the video, the connection was unmistakable, with fans believing his tears reflected a deep and personal grief playing out in real time before an audience.
The public response was swift and deeply sympathetic, with many viewers sharing their own stories of loss and worship in the comments.
Watch the moment BBO broke down in tears at an event below:
What fans said about BBO's emotional moment
Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Facebook. Read them below:
Hon Adegbite Samuel Adedamola wrote:
"This time last year it was him and Toluwani on that stage !!!!! But all is well"
Samuel Kayode Awosejo commented:
"I do this sometimes when I'm praising and thanking God alone in my house. Chai! I went through too much, but God saw me through it all...."
Bukola Olamide shared:
"He remembered his Bestie Toluwanisings"
Azu-Nwokolo Funmi wrote:
"Be strenghtened... BBO ...may the Holy Spirit strengthen you from the inner man"
Tayo Anifowose added:
"BBO has entered realms here"
BBO speaks amid Toluwanisings' burial controversy
Legit.ng previously reported that BBO finally spoke up weeks after the death of his friend and fellow artist Toluwanisings shook the Nigerian music community.
Toluwanisings' death left fans and colleagues in mourning. BBO was among those hit hardest by the loss.
He shared a photograph of himself alongside the late Toluwanisings, pairing it with a caption that spoke directly to the grief and confusion surrounding the loss.
In his words: "We may not understand, but we judge GOD faithful."
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng