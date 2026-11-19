A video of veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo snubbing a man at the 6th PAO-NDCRC conference surfaced online on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

RMD had been laughing and chatting with the man inside the conference room at the Muson Centre in Lagos before the incident

Comedian Ali Baba was spotted nearby as the awkward moment unfolded, and many social media users have since reacted to the clip

A video of Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, apparently ignoring a man who attempted to take a selfie with him has gone viral, sparking widespread conversation online.

The footage, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, was recorded at the 6th PAO-NDCRC conference held at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

RMD joins his colleagues to attend a conference in Lagos State as video of the event surfaces. Photo credit@mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD's conference moment stirs controversy

Inside the conference room, RMD appeared to be in high spirits, laughing and engaging warmly with the same man. The mood shifted dramatically once the two stepped outside. As the man reached out for a selfie, the actor turned away and busied himself with something else, completely disregarding the gesture.

Comedian Ali Baba was visible a few steps away, having stepped back to give the man space to take the photograph, making the snub all the more noticeable.

RMD was seen in the company of one of his friends at a recent event in Lagos State. Photo credit@mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing a mix of amusement and criticism from users who felt RMD's reaction was unnecessary given how cordial the two had appeared moments earlier.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor and the man attempting to take pictures with him:

Fans react to RMD's behaviour

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@sleekie9.0 commented:

"Whose papa be this one? Try dey raise your parents well abeg"

@sweetling001 wrote:

"I no send any celebrity papa."

@barpasiano said:

"This is just to embarrass!ng… why u no just stand there even if na to fak£ the smile just give him 30seconds of your time, na why I dey like to form celebrity any time wey I jam any celebrity for event, because even me sef no small."

@afrobraids_milan reacted:

"Na una dey rate these people o"

@gyang21 wrote:

"RMD sef. Nawa o."

@carolinenkanu shared:

"RMD no show small mercy chai"

@timsweetofficial noted:

"But they were both together and laughing before they went outside."

RMD receives royal welcome

Legit.ng reported that RMD was in India for a movie collaboration. He shared a video to show the time he arrived in the country.

Some young ladies were seen welcoming him as he was decorated. They also performed their traditional rites for visitors. Indian drummers were on standby, playing to the delight of the actor and his fans.

Source: Legit.ng