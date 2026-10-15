Celebrity journalist Seun Oloketuyi revealed the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding gospel singer Toluwanisings' death

Toluwanisings reportedly slumped on the stairs before being rushed to multiple hospitals, two of which turned him away

Nigerians expressed outrage online over the hospital rejections, with many blaming the country's failing healthcare system

Details surrounding the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings have emerged after celebrity journalist and Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards founder Seun Oloketuyi shared a heartbreaking account of the singer's final hours on Instagram on Wednesday, 14 October.

According to Oloketuyi, the gospel musician collapsed on a staircase before those around him scrambled to get him medical attention. What followed, he wrote, was a desperate and ultimately fatal race between hospitals.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings’ final hours reportedly began with a sudden collapse. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The first facility the singer was taken to reportedly turned him away. So did the second. By the time Toluwanisings reached a third hospital, medical staff declared him dead.

Oloketuyi's post struck a raw nerve among Nigerians who have long expressed frustration with the state of public healthcare in the country.

"Death, why are you so cruel?" Oloketuyi wrote, closing his tribute with a message of comfort: "Your voice may be silent here on earth, but the songs you left behind will continue to speak."

Legit.ng had earlier reported Toluwanisings' last post on Instagram captured attention before the full account of his death came to light.

Nigerians react to details about singer Toluwanisings' final moment. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

Seun Oloketuyi's post about Toluwanisings' death is below:

Fans React to Toluwanisings' Death

Followers poured into the Instagram comment section with grief, anger, and disbelief:

@mlee31886 wrote:

"Some hospitals need to shut down how will you reject patient as hospital no equipment at all why you Dey divert..."

@ifyjenny_16 said:

"Nigeria happened to him 🥺, may his soul rest in peace"

@preciii_xx reacted:

"Why would the first hospital reject him just like that? What is wrong with Nigerian hospitals? Where is the empathy?..."

@thedupeadebanjo8 shared:

"Asiko tohh, when God calls, no one falters. God took you home. It is well"

@kianojingo commented:

"Haa......IBADAN city of witches and wizard. How could a young energetic child of God suddenly su"

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng