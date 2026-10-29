Gospel singer BBO went largely silent online following the sudden death of Toluwanisings on October 14, 2026

Fellow artists, including Oyinlomo Diamond, reached out with supportive messages as concern grew over BBO's well-being

After weeks of silence, BBO resurfaced online with a post about his late friend that sparked widespread conversation

Gospel singer BBO, whose full name is Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, has finally spoken up weeks after the death of his friend and fellow artist Toluwanisings shook the Nigerian music community.

Toluwanisings passed away suddenly on 14 October 2026, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning. BBO was among those hit hardest by the loss.

BBO addresses growing controversy surrounding Toluwanisings’ burial. Credit: @officalbbo, @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

He was seen crying at the hospital in the immediate aftermath and later attended the singer's tribute night, but went notably quiet on social media in the days and weeks that followed.

The prolonged silence drew significant attention, with supporters and fellow artists expressing worry about his state of mind.

Oyinlomo Diamond was among those who reached out with messages of comfort and solidarity during that difficult period.

BBO finally speaks out

After maintaining that silence for weeks, BBO returned to social media with a post that many of his followers had been waiting for.

BBO’s first reaction to Toluwanisings’ burial controversy gets attention. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

He shared a photograph of himself alongside the late Toluwanisings, pairing it with a caption that spoke directly to the grief and confusion surrounding the loss.

In his words: "We may not understand, but we judge GOD faithful."

The post marked BBO's first public acknowledgement of the situation since the controversy surrounding Toluwanisings' burial began trending online, and it offered a glimpse into how the singer has been processing one of the most painful moments of his life.

See BBO's viral Instagram post below:

Toluwanisings earlier marked 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings had acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng