Mauricio Pochettino arrived in England on Wednesday and will take charge of Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield in his first game

Pochettino's debut comes at the worst possible time as United are dealing with a string of key player absences ahead of the Northwest derby

Liverpool also have injury concerns heading into the match, though three Dutch players have been cleared to feature

Mauricio Pochettino's return to English football begins with one of the most daunting fixtures in the Premier League calendar — a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in a Northwest derby.

The Argentine manager took over at Manchester United after Michael Carrick was dismissed following one of the club's worst starts to a top-flight season in four decades.

Mauricio Pochettino begins Manchester United reign with a trip to Anfield. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Pochettino landed in England on Wednesday and went straight into preparations for the high-stakes clash against United's fiercest rivals.

Liverpool vs Man Utd team news

The new United boss will be without five senior players for the Anfield trip. As confirmed by the Manchester United official website, Luke Shaw, Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, and Benjamin Šeško are all sidelined through injury and will not be available for selection.

Despite those absences, Pochettino is said to be relishing the challenge and believes he has enough quality in his squad to put up a strong performance against Liverpool.

The United players have drawn heavy criticism for their displays this season, and the Northwest derby represents an early opportunity for the new manager to shift the mood around the club.

Liverpool go into the match with their own injury headaches. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leon, and Hugo Ekitike remain long-term absentees and will play no part in the game.

However, Andoni Iraola confirmed that Dutch trio Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, and Ryan Gravenberch are all fit and available, giving Liverpool a significant boost ahead of the fixture.

The match is set to be a stern early test of Pochettino's ability to galvanise a United side that has struggled badly this season, with Anfield providing one of the most hostile environments in world football.

Supercomputer predicts Pochettino's first game

Legit.ng previously reported that supercomputer predicted Liverpool vs Manchester United as Mauricio Pochettino faces his first Premier League match.

The Argentine manager took over at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick’s dismissal and his first test will be against United’s biggest rival, Liverpool.

Source: Legit.ng