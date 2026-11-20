Former students of FUOYE took to social media, accusing Enioluwa's mother, Dr. Bola Adeoluwa, of being an overly strict lecturer who rarely awards A grades

Dr. Adeoluwa hit back on WhatsApp, calling out one student critic and insisting classmates in the same course did earn top grades

Screenshots of the lecturer's WhatsApp responses went viral, drawing fresh reactions from fans divided over whether she was right to speak up

Enioluwa Adeoluwa's mother has entered the public fray following the backlash her son faced over his comments on Nigerian youths and hard work, and her response has only deepened the conversation online.

After influencer Enioluwa sparked controversy with remarks suggesting young Nigerians should work harder, critics shifted their attention to his mother, Dr. Bola (Bolanle) Adeoluwa, a lecturer at Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Enioluwa's mother has defended her son over a statement he made about Nigerian youths. Photo credit@enioluwa

Source: Instagram

Former students flooded TikTok and X with complaints, alleging she was an unusually difficult lecturer. One woman, described as a lash technician based in Ikeja, claimed that even diligent students barely scraped an A in her course.

Another commenter recalled a period during a school strike when students were allegedly forced to trek long distances from the gate or their hostels to sit a test she had scheduled, with no transport available.

Dr. Adeoluwa Claps Back on WhatsApp

Rather than stay quiet, the lecturer responded through WhatsApp, and screenshots of her replies quickly spread across social media.

In her posts, she targeted one of her main accusers, suggesting the student was an "olodo" who skipped classes, and stated that anyone who genuinely attended her lectures could earn an A, with some students even qualifying for an A+. She added pointedly that the student "didn't even know the course code."

Enioluwa has continued to trend over a speech he gave at an event where he spoke about Nigerian youths. Photo credit@enioluwa

Source: Instagram

Her son Enioluwa reportedly weighed in privately, asking her to delete the "olodo" remark from her WhatsApp status, which she confirmed she had done.

The lecturer wrote that he came to her saying, "Mummy, delete on your status calling someone Olodo uprising... I have deleted it for you."

The student she targeted pushed back by sharing photos taken inside the classroom as proof of attendance, insisting the issue was not effort but the lecturer's approach.

Here is the Instagram post that reignited the debate among social media users:

Fans react to the ongoing drama

Nigerians online were divided over whether Dr. Adeoluwa was right to respond at all.

@kizobillz wrote:

"Whenever you are in a pit stop digging, Mummy do whatever you like with this information"

@callme_the_quillgirl commented:

"For uni wey all of us go? Onar don dey claim hard workers when most of the time people were looking for shortcuts to pass exams. Even people wey know say them no put effort, follow dey talk too. We all know what we're doing!"

@jibbylee shared:

"Nigerians really do too much, and that's my problem with this situation. He may not have delivered his message in the best way or with much emotional intelligence, but if we put emotions aside, there is some truth to what he said. Dragging his mom into it is completely wrong."

@mizabby__ reacted:

"She should have held it in ooo, it's about to be a long ride ..."

@dupelala23 wrote:

"Wait all that was from a lecturer. Is like Gen Z don dey born gen z"

Enioluwa shows off pretty mum

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular influencer Enioluwa left many gushing over the sweet and animated relationship he has with his mother.

A trending video online showed the Gen Z star convincing his mum to display some energetic dance moves to one of Olamide's hit songs.

Eni was seen telling his mother to act like a roadside tout who was challenging an opponent before bursting into some impressive dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng