A 2023 video of Jimmy Odukoya's installation as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church resurfaced on X on November 17 amid a leadership dispute

In the footage, Jimmy credited the board of trustees with honouring his late father Taiwo Odukoya's wishes, describing a final private moment between them

The board has since withdrawn recognition of Jimmy as senior pastor, citing a separate 2021 recording in which Taiwo named a different successor

A video from Jimmy Odukoya's 2023 installation as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church has circulated widely on X, resurfacing on November 17 at the centre of an intensifying leadership battle within the church.

In the footage, Jimmy addressed the congregation shortly after taking the role, thanking the board of trustees for what he described as honouring the wishes of his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the church.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya recounts his late father’s wishes during his installation as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He recounted a deeply personal moment from Taiwo's final days, in which his father pointed at him from his sickbed and said: "This is your story now."

Jimmy told the congregation he initially pushed back against the weight of those words, insisting his father still had much more to give.

But he acknowledged the spiritual meaning behind them and accepted the mantle being passed to him.

He also introduced Pastor Tolu Oduyoya as associate pastor, pledging they would lead the church together.

Board withdraws recognition of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

The renewed attention on the installation footage comes after the board of trustees moved to remove Jimmy Odukoya from the senior pastor position.

Trustees cited a recording from December 2021 in which Taiwo Odukoya specifically named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor, with Jimmy designated to serve as administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

According to the board, that 2021 recording was not disclosed when Jimmy Odukoya was appointed in September 2023, leaving trustees with an incomplete picture of Taiwo's documented intentions.

The board has since named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader of the church.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya recalls his late father’s wishes in resurfaced video. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya contests his removal

Jimmy Odukoya's camp has firmly rejected the board's action, describing the removal as unconstitutional and maintaining that he remains the legitimately appointed senior pastor.

The competing recordings have sharpened the public debate over what Taiwo Odukoya truly wanted for the church's future.

One captures his son at the pulpit, citing a private father-to-son handover. The other, made nearly two years earlier, points to a different candidate entirely.

Both are now at the heart of a succession dispute that has divided opinion among members and observers of one of Nigeria's most prominent congregations.

Watch Jimmy Odukoya's resurfaced ordination speech in the X video below:

Jimmy Odukoya’s wedding ring and wife's nose ring spark debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his wife, Mo Jasmine, sparked social media debate after sharing a video in which he repeatedly showed off his diamond wedding ring while they vibed to a secular song.

Viewers also questioned the size of the ring and Mo Jasmine’s nose ring, with some debating whether their appearance and lifestyle choices aligned with expectations of church leaders.

The discussion added to conversations surrounding the couple’s remarriage, personal expression and the role of a pastor’s wife.

Source: Legit.ng