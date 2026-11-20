• Qatar Labour Law sets a specific age threshold that all expatriate workers must meet before they can be hired on a sponsored employment contract

• The rule applies to standard full-time work visas and governs the legal capacity of workers to enter commercial agreements in the country

• Corporate employers and manpower agencies sourcing international candidates are expected to strictly follow the minimum age requirement

Qatar has set a minimum age requirement that every expatriate worker must satisfy before obtaining a sponsored employment contract in the country.

Under Qatar Labour Law, the minimum age for standard full-time expatriate employment is 18 years.

Qatar Labour Law requires expatriate workers to be at least 18 years old before obtaining a sponsored employment contract and work visa. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Workers must have reached this age before they can legally be issued a sponsored work visa, as the threshold is designed to ensure that individuals entering the labour market hold the legal capacity to sign commercial agreements and work safely across professional settings.

Who the rule applies to

The 18-year minimum applies broadly to expatriates seeking standard full-time work in Qatar.

The requirement reflects the country's position that sponsored workers must be adults capable of fulfilling the obligations that come with an employment contract under Qatari law.

Most businesses operating in Qatar, as well as international manpower recruitment agencies, are required to observe this age limit when selecting candidates from abroad.

Failure to adhere to the threshold can expose employers to legal liability under the country's labour regulations.

Why the threshold matters for job seekers

For prospective workers planning to relocate to Qatar, the age requirement is one of the first conditions to verify before beginning the application process.

Candidates who have not yet turned 18 at the time of application will not qualify for a standard sponsored work visa, regardless of their qualifications or the nature of the role being offered.

The rule is particularly relevant to young workers and recent school leavers from countries where Qatar is a popular destination for employment, including several African nations whose citizens seek opportunities in the Gulf state's construction, hospitality, and domestic services sectors.

Qatar announces 5 requirements for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior has detailed the conditions foreigners must satisfy to obtain a multiple entry visa that is valid for one month and extendable to a maximum of six months.

Source: Legit.ng