Gospel singer BBO broke his social media silence one month after the passing of his friend and colleague, Toluwanisings

BBO shared a new photo on Instagram on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a brief but heartfelt caption giving thanks to God

The post drew thousands of reactions from fans who flooded the comments section to welcome him back

Gospel singer BBO, whose full name is Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, has made his return to Instagram nearly a month after the death of fellow gospel artiste Toluwanisings.

He shared a new photo accompanied by a brief but powerful message of gratitude.

Gospel singer BBO shares a message of thanks as thousands of fans welcome him back online. Credit: officialbbo/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The post, published on Saturday, November 14, 2026, drew over 53,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments, with fans expressing joy and relief at seeing the singer resurface online.

BBO captioned the image simply: "Blessed be God🙏❤️"

Toluwanisings' death and burial

The post came days after the burial of Olayemi Bolaji, widely known by his stage name Toluwanisings, whose remains were interred at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, November 9, in a private ceremony attended by a small gathering of guests.

Toluwanisings passed away on 14 October 2026 in Ibadan after reportedly slumping suddenly. His death sparked widespread public outcry following claims by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, that multiple hospitals refused to admit him during the critical window when emergency medical help was being sought.

BBO, who was a close friend and colleague of the late singer, had been noticeably absent from social media in the weeks following the tragedy. His reappearance, timed exactly one month after Toluwanisings' death, was not lost on fans who flooded the post with warmth and encouragement.

Fans share their excitement as gospel singer BBO returns online. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

BBO's post one month after Toluwanisings' death is below:

Fans welcome BBO back

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jmkalexiscake_uk wrote:

"Thank you Jesus, welcome back🔥🔥"

@officialmtag shared:

"Welcome back Bami. I miss you"

@demi_damiclothings commented:

"Thank you Jesus 🙏 for the life of Minister BBO. You're preserved by His mercy in Jesus name 🙏 Welcome back"

@ewaade195 said:

"@officialbbo_ ...hmm 🤔 know it's not been easy....Trust, you're okay now...praying for you & others"

@prince_mikebbt noted:

"Exactly one month after! It is well!"

@adeolaspiritualempire wrote:

"Welcome back ❤️God is your strength 💪 you will not die young in Jesus name"

BBO speaks amid Toluwanisings' burial controversy

Legit.ng previously reported that BBO finally spoke up weeks after the death of his friend and fellow artist Toluwanisings shook the Nigerian music community.

Toluwanisings' death left fans and colleagues in mourning. BBO was among those hit hardest by the loss.

He shared a photograph of himself alongside the late Toluwanisings, pairing it with a caption that spoke directly to the grief and confusion surrounding the loss.

In his words: "We may not understand, but we judge GOD faithful."

Source: Legit.ng