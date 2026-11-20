Cristiano Ronaldo is backing a €20 million water plant in northeastern Portugal that could produce up to 600 million litres a year

The Bragança project is owned jointly by Ronaldo and Portuguese business group Grupo Outeirinho, with production expected to start in 2028

The water plant adds to a growing CR7 business empire that includes hotels, hair clinics, clothing and a media stake

Cristiano Ronaldo is putting money into a bottled water factory in his home country of Portugal, backing a project valued at close to $22.4 million (₦30.2 billion) that would rank among the largest private investments of his life after football.

The plant is rising in Gostei, a small village in Bragança municipality in northeastern Portugal, and will draw water from a local spring for bottling.

Cristiano Ronaldo is backing a nearly $22 million bottled water plant in northern Portugal. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

According to Billionaires Africa, it sits under a company called Maravilha Decimal, which Ronaldo owns jointly with Grupo Outeirinho, a Portuguese business group.

Construction is already under way, with the building expected to be finished by the end of 2027.

Commercial production is scheduled to begin in early 2028.

Inside Ronaldo's Bragança water plant

The facility will run separate lines for glass and PET plastic bottles and is designed to put out between 500 million and 600 million litres per year, with the bulk of that volume destined for export.

Developers say the project will bring several dozen new jobs to the area.

Francisco Ferreira, an executive at Grupo Outeirinho, has pointed to the mineral composition of the spring water as the product's main selling point.

This is not Ronaldo's first move in the water business.

In June 2023, he launched Ursu, a premium mineral water brand bottled in Spain, at a launch event in Madrid.

That introduction came roughly two years after a now-famous moment at a Euro 2020 press conference, when he moved two Coca-Cola bottles aside and held up a bottle of water instead.

Ronaldo's business empire beyond football

The Bragança factory is the latest addition to a wide commercial portfolio that Ronaldo, now 41, has assembled alongside his playing career.

His CR7 brand covers clothing, underwear, fragrances and footwear.

Through a partnership with Portugal's Pestana Group, he co-owns the Pestana CR7 hotel chain, with properties in Lisbon, Madeira, Madrid, New York and Marrakech.

He is also a partner in Insparya, a chain of hair transplant clinics, and holds a stake in Medialivre, the Portuguese media group that publishes Correio da Manhã and the sports daily Record.

Football remains the engine of his wealth.

Ronaldo signed a contract extension with Saudi club Al-Nassr in June 2025 running through 2027, and earned an estimated $275 million in 2025 from salary, bonuses and endorsements.

In October 2025, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued his fortune at $1.4 billion, making him football's first billionaire.

What comes next on the pitch

Off the field, the picture is equally compelling. Ronaldo has described the coming season as a likely final campaign, while leaving open the possibility that his timeline could shift, Football.com reports.

Central to any farewell conversation is his chase for 1,000 career goals, a milestone that gives his final stretch a defining storyline beyond simply when he might retire.

Ronaldo announces retirement from national team

Legit.ng previously reported about Ronaldo’s retirement from Portugal after 23 years, including his record 146 goals for the national team.

His decision follows a reported fallout with coach Jorge Jesus that saw Ronaldo leave Portugal’s camp during the last international break.

Source: Legit.ng