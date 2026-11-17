Davido was spotted at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026

The music star prostrated before his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event

A video of the moment quickly trended online, drawing widespread reactions from fans who praised his humility

Davido has set tongues wagging after a video of him showing deep respect to his uncle and other dignitaries at a high-profile awards night went viral.

The clip, which surfaced from the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026, captured the Grammy-nominated artist moving through the room to pay his respects to several guests before the ceremony got underway.

Davido was sighted where he went to support his uncle at the Silverbird Man of the Year Award. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido greets his uncle and other dignitaries

On arrival at the event, Davido walked up to Ben Bruce and bowed in greeting before making his way to where Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke was seated.

The singer fully prostrated before his uncle, a traditional Yoruba gesture of deep respect. O.B.O also greeted Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the former Nigeria Football Federation president, who was seated beside the governor.

Davido then moved to Mudasiru Obasa and prostrated before him as well, shaking his hand as they both stood. He continued exchanging warm greetings with other attendees before settling into his position at the event.

Davido and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke steal the show at the Silverbird Man of the Year Award. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The awards gala was lit in vivid red-and-orange hues, with guests arriving in a mix of traditional and formal attire, lending the evening a festive and celebratory feel.

Fans react to Davido's humility

The video spread quickly across social media, with many fans highlighting the contrast between Davido's global stardom and his grounded, culturally rooted behaviour.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido greeting people at the Silverbird Event:

What fans said about Davido's video

Here are some of the reactions below:

@fatherdmw55 wrote:

"Too humble man."

@official_jayvee91 commented:

"Well cultured Yoruba son. Keep making us proud bro"

@amysleeky1 reacted:

"Na ur cup of tea if u hate Davido.. we love him daku over here."

@guccihair_stores2 said:

"Ei reach Event, everywhere scatter. Davido is really loved."

@derrygaga100 shared:

"Big love David ❤️rn VDM don dey set ring light weyrey boy"

@temmy_dasola wrote:

"Tight settings not Rat settings."

@rayn10273 commented:

"His energy is unmatched, but the way he carries himself and respects people is another thing entirely."

Davido gets call from Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video surfaced online showing an emotional moment between Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and his nephew, Davido, following Adeleke’s victory in the state governorship election.

During a phone call, the visibly emotional governor was seen in tears, pleading with the singer to return to Osun State and hug him.

His son, Sina Rambo, also expressed gratitude to Davido for his support, while the singer warmly encouraged his uncle to rest after the demanding election period and promised to visit on Monday to celebrate the victory together.

Source: Legit.ng