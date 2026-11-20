The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak to three consecutive sessions on Thursday, as investors lost N27.98 billion

Market capitalisation declined to N161.21 trillion, while the All-Share Index dropped by 43.09 points to 248,286.56

Sovereign Trust Insurance, Critical Minerals Financing and Chellarams led the gainers, while Royal Exchange, McNichols and International Breweries topped the losers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak to three consecutive sessions on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as continued selling pressure wiped N27.98 billion off investors' wealth.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that market capitalisation declined from N161.24 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N161.21 trillion at the close of trading.

Nigerian stock market sheds N27.98 billion as market capitalisation falls to N161.21 trillion. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

The All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 43.09 points or 0.02%, falling from 248,329.65 points to 248,286.56 points.

The latest decline brings the cumulative loss in investors' wealth to N2.93 trillion since Monday, when market capitalisation stood at N164.15 trillion.

NGX trading performance on Thursday, November 19, 2026

NGX top losers

Royal Exchange fell from N1.00 to N0.94, shedding N0.06 or 6.00%.

McNichols Consolidated dropped from N4.95 to N4.70, losing N0.25 or 5.05%.

International Breweries declined from N10.00 to N9.55, shedding N0.45 or 4.50%.

Veritas Kapital Assurance decreased from N1.13 to N1.08, losing N0.05 or 4.42%.

Oando fell from N36.00 to N34.50, shedding N1.50 or 4.17%.

NGX top gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance rose from N2.51 to N2.76, gaining N0.25 or 9.96%.

Critical Minerals Financing advanced from N3.52 to N3.87, adding N0.35 or 9.94%.

Chellarams increased from N10.65 to N11.70, gaining N1.05 or 9.86%.

Cornerstone Insurance climbed from N4.15 to N4.55, adding N0.40 or 9.64%.

Regency Alliance Insurance advanced from N0.71 to N0.77, gaining N0.06 or 8.45%

Investors lose N2.93 trillion as Nigerian stock market reverses weekly gains. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 372.01 million shares were exchanged in 28,429 deals on Thursday, compared with 451.10 million shares traded in 32,491 deals in the previous session.

Trading activity was concentrated on the Main Board, which recorded 319.75 million shares, while the Premium Board accounted for 43.83 million shares.

Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Holdings were among the financial stocks that supported market liquidity.

Dangote Refinery IPO attracts over N10bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) attracted billions of naira from thousands of investors within minutes, according to Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings.

Aig-Imoukhuede disclosed this at the Facts Behind the Figures session held at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos, where the landmark share offering was officially launched.

The public offer gives Nigerians an opportunity to participate in one of the country’s most closely watched industrial projects.

Source: Legit.ng