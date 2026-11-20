Nigerian Stock Market Loses N27.98bn as Decline Enters 3rd Straight Day
- The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak to three consecutive sessions on Thursday, as investors lost N27.98 billion
- Market capitalisation declined to N161.21 trillion, while the All-Share Index dropped by 43.09 points to 248,286.56
- Sovereign Trust Insurance, Critical Minerals Financing and Chellarams led the gainers, while Royal Exchange, McNichols and International Breweries topped the losers
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak to three consecutive sessions on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as continued selling pressure wiped N27.98 billion off investors' wealth.
Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that market capitalisation declined from N161.24 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N161.21 trillion at the close of trading.
The All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 43.09 points or 0.02%, falling from 248,329.65 points to 248,286.56 points.
The latest decline brings the cumulative loss in investors' wealth to N2.93 trillion since Monday, when market capitalisation stood at N164.15 trillion.
NGX trading performance on Thursday, November 19, 2026
NGX top losers
- Royal Exchange fell from N1.00 to N0.94, shedding N0.06 or 6.00%.
- McNichols Consolidated dropped from N4.95 to N4.70, losing N0.25 or 5.05%.
- International Breweries declined from N10.00 to N9.55, shedding N0.45 or 4.50%.
- Veritas Kapital Assurance decreased from N1.13 to N1.08, losing N0.05 or 4.42%.
- Oando fell from N36.00 to N34.50, shedding N1.50 or 4.17%.
NGX top gainers
- Sovereign Trust Insurance rose from N2.51 to N2.76, gaining N0.25 or 9.96%.
- Critical Minerals Financing advanced from N3.52 to N3.87, adding N0.35 or 9.94%.
- Chellarams increased from N10.65 to N11.70, gaining N1.05 or 9.86%.
- Cornerstone Insurance climbed from N4.15 to N4.55, adding N0.40 or 9.64%.
- Regency Alliance Insurance advanced from N0.71 to N0.77, gaining N0.06 or 8.45%
Most active stocks on NGX
A total of 372.01 million shares were exchanged in 28,429 deals on Thursday, compared with 451.10 million shares traded in 32,491 deals in the previous session.
Trading activity was concentrated on the Main Board, which recorded 319.75 million shares, while the Premium Board accounted for 43.83 million shares.
Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Holdings were among the financial stocks that supported market liquidity.
Dangote Refinery IPO attracts over N10bn
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) attracted billions of naira from thousands of investors within minutes, according to Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings.
Aig-Imoukhuede disclosed this at the Facts Behind the Figures session held at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos, where the landmark share offering was officially launched.
The public offer gives Nigerians an opportunity to participate in one of the country’s most closely watched industrial projects.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.