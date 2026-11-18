Pastor Tolu Odukoya, Assistant Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, shared a heartfelt prayer post on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Her caption called on God to perfect what human strength cannot, dedicating her worship entirely to Him

The post drew significant attention from fans and followers amid reports of her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's alleged removal

Pastor Tolu Odukoya has sparked widespread conversation online after sharing a quietly powerful prayer on Instagram, just as swirling reports about her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, began making the rounds.

The Assistant Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church posted the prayer on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, writing:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares some powerful prayers online after her brother was allegedly removed as a cleric. Photo credit@toluodukola

Source: Instagram

"Lord, perfect in us all that pleases You. Let Your grace complete what our strength cannot. Our worship is Yours, forever. Amen."

Tolu Odukoya's prayer post goes viral

The timing of the post caught the attention of many followers and observers, as it came amid reports of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's alleged removal from his position.

While Pastor Tolu made no direct reference to any family or church controversy in her caption, the deeply personal appeal for divine grace resonated strongly with her audience.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya's post on her Instagram page about God's strength trends. Photo credit@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

The cleric's words, leaning on themes of surrender and worship, struck many as a quiet but intentional statement of faith during what appears to be a turbulent period for the Odukoya family.

Here is the Instagram post made by the female cleric about God's intervention:

Fans rally around the pastor

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers who flooded the comments section with prayers and encouragement.

@anwanakemi wrote:

"The Lord will come through for you and the family in the name of Jesus. God bless Pastor T."

@tfor_toyin commented:

"Keep on carrying out your father's good work. May God continue to strengthen and guide you. He has your back, and you will never walk alone."

@funmi_adeniyi said:

"God's strength is perfected on you. Grace speaks for you always. His love fills your heart."

@dpowerwithin wrote:

"Thanks for making us feel electrified and revamped thru your worship and ministration. It is my go to all the time."

@rebeccasowunmi commented:

"The Lord will come through for you and the whole family. Hallelujah."

@godspikin4 added:

"Amen it is well; affliction will not arise a 2nd time."

@kiddiesandmorestore noted:

"You are perfect in worship, and that's all that matters!!! Every other thing u guys decide to do, know that u have millions of youth looking up to you lots."

Pastor Sarah Omakwu speaks about divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Sarah Omakwu’s old teaching on divorce resurfaced after Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduced his second wife to his congregation.

In her address, Omakwu maintained a firm position on divorce, referencing prominent Nigerian pastors, including Enoch Adeboye, David Oyedepo and William Kumuyi.

Her views on divorce, particularly in cases involving abuse, sparked heated conversations online, with social media users divided over her interpretation of biblical teachings on marriage and divorce.

Source: Legit.ng