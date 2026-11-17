MC Fish's girlfriend, Gbemi, sparked online outrage after comments she made about Anita Joseph resurfaced

Gbemi was spotted in the comments section of a celebrity Instagram post asking for financial assistance

Social media users quickly connected the dots between her earlier remarks about Anita Joseph and her current situation

MC Fish's girlfriend, Gbemi, has become the subject of intense ridicule online after she was spotted begging for help under a celebrity's Instagram post, just days after reportedly taking shots at actress Anita Joseph.

The drama unfolded on Monday, 16 November 2026, when Gbemi dropped a comment under a post by Tiannah's Place Empire, where the account was offering to bless three followers courtesy of a collaborating queen.

MC Fish's lover, Gbemi, has sent a message to fashion designer Toyin Lawani about her catering career. Photo credit@gbemiso_/@realanitajospeh

Source: Instagram

Gbemi used the opportunity to appeal for support, writing:

"I recently joined the @myfoodbyhilda home2Pro training and I haven't really started practicing because I don't have the resources to practice, and this is day 6, @tiannahsplacempire. And I really want to get into it and become a better cook and chef, please ma, you would be helping a little girl dream, ma."

Gbemi's comment and the Anita Joseph connection

Anita Joseph has started trending over a post from her ex-husband's lover, Gbemi. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The comment quickly gained traction online, particularly because Gbemi had previously been associated with remarks suggesting that she earns real money and works harder than Anita Joseph, with her partner MC Fish allegedly saying she lives a more authentic lifestyle than the actress. The contrast between those claims and her public appeal for resources did not go unnoticed.

Many Nigerians online pointed out the irony of someone who reportedly mocked another woman's hustle in some of her posts on Instagram now asking strangers for financial help on social media.

Here is the Instagram post about Mc Fish's lover:

Reactions from social media users

The comment section and beyond quickly filled with responses. Here is what people had to say:

@dells_hair_world wrote:

"Gbemso asking is a right thing to do…but not after insulting someone and broke shaming her"

@musss_josey commented:

"Some who said Anita shdnt rejoice over basics like billboard? omo people dey."

@mkblir noted:

"A whole Oil and Gas tycoon."

@genevieve_cliff shared:

"We can shame her for other things but definitely not for hustling. Leave her alone"

@ozdev89 said:

"She is not always patient while cooking....from the kitchen pot,type of oil she uses, organisation, you will know they are still managing; she just dey over hype everything."

@africagist247 added:

"I always knew she was suffering from judging from her kitchen, including her cooking utensils and cooking ingredients"

@adella_._._ asked:

"Little girl? but why your odogwu no buy for you nau??"

Anita Joseph and husband reply critics

Legit.ng reported that ace Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, took to social media during their fun time together to address their marriage critics.

The duo flaunted their summer bodies in a lovely video as they replied to people who feel they might not be enjoying their marriage.

Anita told such people that they haven't seen anything, and her man joined in the talk.

Source: Legit.ng