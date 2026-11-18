Turkish Airlines announced that passengers from 17 African countries qualify for free hotel accommodation during stopovers in Istanbul

The offer is available only to travellers whose journey originates in one of the approved African countries on the airline's list

Travellers can use the free hotel benefit just once, either on the outward or return leg of their journey

Turkish Airlines has announced that travellers from 17 African countries are eligible to receive free hotel accommodation during layovers in Istanbul, adding a significant perk for passengers connecting through the Turkish capital.

The airline confirmed that the offer applies to passengers waiting for connecting flights in Istanbul, covering the cost of a hotel stay during the stopover period. There is, however, a key condition: the benefit is available only to passengers whose trip originates in one of the countries the airline has included in its approved programme.

Turkish Airlines lists 17 African countries whose travellers can get free hotels. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Turkish Airlines free hotel offer

Additionally, the free hotel stay can only be used once per journey, meaning travellers must choose whether to take it on the way out or on the way back.

For those planning to redeem the perk on the return leg of their trip, the airline requires that the original journey must have started from one of the qualifying countries. Passengers who do not meet this condition will not be able to access the free hotel stay on their return.

The 17 African countries included in Turkish Airlines' programme are:

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Egypt

4. Ethiopia

5. Ghana

6. Ivory Coast

7. Kenya

8. Libya

9. Mauritius

10. Morocco

11. Mozambique

12. Nigeria

13. Senegal

14. Seychelles

15. South Africa

16. Tanzania

17. Tunisia

What African travellers need to know

The list covers a broad spread of the continent, from North Africa to East, West, and Southern Africa, giving millions of potential passengers across the region access to the accommodation benefit. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are all included, making the offer relevant to some of Africa's busiest travel markets.

Travellers from countries not on the list will not qualify for the free hotel stay, regardless of their route or airline ticket class. Those planning itineraries through Istanbul are advised to confirm eligibility with the airline before travel to ensure they can take full advantage of the offer.

Turkish Airlines orders Boeing planes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Turkish Airlines had announced plans to buy up to 225 aircraft from American plane maker Boeing in a major fleet expansion deal.

The agreement includes 150 confirmed aircraft, with an option to purchase 75 more. Deliveries are expected to take place between 2029 and 2034.

Source: Legit.ng