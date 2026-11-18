The Federal Government's NFSP programme provides a ₦100,000 cash grant to eligible poor and vulnerable Nigerian households

Beneficiaries are selected through the National Social Safety Net System, NIN verification and poverty assessments

Nigerians can register through nfsp.ng/signup, but registration does not guarantee payment, and applicants should avoid paying agents

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has outlined how Nigerians are identified and selected for the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), a social intervention initiative offering eligible households ₦100,000 in financial support.

The programme, supported by the World Bank through the Hope for Indigenous Family Support Initiative, uses the National Social Safety Net System to identify poor and vulnerable households for cash transfer interventions.

N100,000 Grant: FG Explains How Nigerians Can Apply and Qualify for NFSP Cash Programme

Source: UGC

Coordinated through the Hope for Indigenous Family Support Initiative's Coordinating Office, under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the programme is designed to cushion the impact of economic hardship, rising food prices and ongoing economic reforms on vulnerable families.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development announced the intervention on September 10, 2026, explaining that selected beneficiaries would receive ₦100,000 to help ease their financial difficulties.

How the FG identifies NFSP beneficiaries

The government uses the Social Safety Net System to identify households that meet the programme's poverty and vulnerability requirements.

National Identity Number (NIN) records are also integrated into the verification process to confirm applicants' identities, minimise duplicate entries and improve the accuracy of household information.

According to the programme's selection guidelines, the process involves:

Identifying potentially eligible households through the National Social Safety Net System. Verifying applicants' identities using recognised national identity records. Assessing households based on established poverty and vulnerability criteria. Selecting qualified beneficiaries in phases across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The programme has a limited number of beneficiaries for each phase. Consequently, payments and notifications may not reach all successful applicants at the same time.

Nigerians who have not received notifications should therefore not automatically assume they have been permanently excluded from the intervention.

How the ₦100,000 NFSP grant will be paid

The programme uses a notification-based payment process to inform selected beneficiaries.

Successful applicants are expected to receive SMS notifications from their designated payment providers using the phone numbers available in the records used during the selection process.

Recipients must follow the instructions contained in the messages and provide the necessary consent before the funds are credited to their submitted bank accounts.

Beneficiaries are advised to ensure that their contact and banking details are accurate to avoid difficulties during payment processing.

Who is eligible for the NFSP ₦100,000 grant?

The programme targets Nigerians from poor and vulnerable households who meet the government's eligibility and verification requirements.

The stated requirements include:

Citizenship: Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.

Identification: Applicants must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) that can be verified through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 65 years old at the time of registration.

Household status: Applicants must meet the programme's poverty and vulnerability criteria.

Meeting these basic requirements does not automatically guarantee selection, as beneficiaries must also pass the programme's verification and selection process.

How to register for the NFSP programme

Interested Nigerians can submit their information through the programme's registration portal at https://nfsp.ng/signup.

Applicants should provide accurate personal and household information to support the verification process.

However, registration does not guarantee an automatic payment of the ₦100,000 grant. The government selects beneficiaries based on its established eligibility criteria and available slots.

Important information for Nigerians

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has cautioned Nigerians against individuals and online platforms claiming they can guarantee access to the NFSP cash transfer.

Applicants and potential beneficiaries should observe the following precautions:

Do not pay anyone to include your name on the beneficiary list. Only rely on official SMS notifications from designated payment providers. Do not pay agents or individuals to process or release your ₦100,000 grant. Not receiving an SMS immediately does not necessarily mean you have been permanently excluded. Avoid unofficial registration websites and individuals promising guaranteed access to the intervention.

For enquiries and further clarification, Nigerians can contact the programme through its official email address, **help@nfsp.ng**, or the Federal Ministry of Youth Development's recognised communication channels.

The government advises applicants to rely on official information and follow the established registration and verification procedures rather than paying intermediaries who claim to have access to the beneficiary list.

Source: Legit.ng