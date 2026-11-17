Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shared a cryptic Instagram Stories post on November 17, 2026, hours after a faction of his church's board moved against him

A group within the Board of Trustees announced it no longer recognised Odukoya as senior pastor, citing a 2021 video by his late father and concerns over his remarriage

Jimmy Odukoya and the church's official channels fired back, insisting his appointment as senior pastor remains valid and the board's move was unconstitutional

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya turned to social media on November 17, 2026, posting a quietly loaded message on his Instagram Stories in the middle of a rapidly escalating leadership battle at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

The post featured a screenshot of content from Instagram user @officialdaddymo.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya posts Bible-inspired cryptic message amid controversy over his position as senior pastor. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

It stated:

"A lie may travel around the world before the truth puts on its shoes, but when the truth arrives, it doesn't need to shout. Its mere presence exposes every lie that preceded it."

The post also referenced Proverbs 12:19 (NIV):

"Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment."

Jimmy Odukoya offered no direct commentary alongside the post.

Fountain of Life Church board split

The cryptic post came just hours after a faction within the church's Board of Trustees released a statement announcing that it no longer considered Odukoya the legitimate senior pastor.

The group, which the church later identified as "Concerned Members of the Board," grounded its position in a review of the church constitution and a 2021 video recording in which Odukoya's late father, Fountain of Life Church founder Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly laid out succession instructions before his death in 2023.

The board faction also pointed to Jimmy Odukoya's recent remarriage as a contributing concern.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the church's official channels pushed back swiftly and firmly.

Their joint counter-statement dismissed the announcement as unconstitutional and without legal or institutional standing, arguing that the faction had acted entirely outside the church's governing framework.

They maintained that Jimmy Odukoya is the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees, a position that was unanimously approved in September 2023 following his father's passing.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage and internal tensions

The dispute did not emerge in a vacuum. Tensions within the congregation had been simmering since November 1, when Odukoya formally introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Jasmine Odukoya, to church members.

The introduction appeared to have stirred strong reactions among certain stakeholders, ultimately feeding into the confrontation that boiled over publicly on November 17.

By the evening of that day, conflicting statements from both sides had left the precise state of the church's leadership unresolved, with Jimmy Odukoya's latest Instagram post not directly addressing the matter.

See Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's cryptic Instagram post below:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shares latest social media post hours after rejecting reports of his removal as senior pastor. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya’s wedding ring and wife's nose ring spark debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his wife, Mo Jasmine, sparked social media debate after sharing a video in which he repeatedly showed off his diamond wedding ring while they vibed to a secular song.

Viewers also questioned the size of the ring and Mo Jasmine’s nose ring, with some debating whether their appearance and lifestyle choices aligned with expectations of church leaders.

The discussion added to conversations surrounding the couple’s remarriage, personal expression and the role of a pastor’s wife.

Source: Legit.ng