Dieko Afolayan's 21st birthday photos went viral and sparked criticism from fans of his father, Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan celebrated another child's birthday online but made no mention of Dieko, fuelling speculation about their relationship

Dieko addressed the public concern in an interview on Wednesday, November 18

Dieko Afolayan, the eldest son of celebrated Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has broken his silence on the state of his relationship with his father after online speculation.

The 21-year-old found himself at the centre of a social media storm after photos from his birthday celebrations circulated widely. Many of his father's fans took issue with the images, with some criticising Dieko for what they perceived as a lifestyle that did not align with the family's public image.

Kunle Afolayan’s son Dieko responds to criticism in new video. Credit: diekoafolayan/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Expectations have long trailed Dieko, given that many believe he should be carving a path similar to his father's prominent career in Nigerian cinema.

Kunle Afolayan's silence adds fuel to speculation

The situation was further complicated when Kunle Afolayan took to his own social media page to celebrate another of his children who also had a birthday around the same period, yet posted nothing about Dieko.

The omission did not go unnoticed, and fans were quick to draw conclusions about a possible rift between father and son.

Kunle Afolayan’s son Dieko's response to online criticism trends. Credit: diekoafolayan

Source: Instagram

Dieko addresses the controversy

Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Wednesday, November 18, Dieko was direct and unapologetic about his stance. He made clear that the nature of his relationship with his father was a private matter and that members of the public had no business weighing in on it.

"It is not necessary for people to know about the relationship between me and my father, because it doesn't concern them," he said.

The young Afolayan did not elaborate further on whether there was any tension between him and his father, but his message was unmistakable: outsiders should stay in their lane.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Dieko opened up in a deeply personal interview, revealing that he is a survivor of bedroom assault and has made multiple attempts on his own life.

The 21-year-old, described a painful journey through bullying, trauma and an attempt to end it all before finding purpose through his voice and passion for presenting.

The video of Dieko Afolayan reacting to public concern is below:

Kunle Afolayan's brother Aremu drags his lineage

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan trended online after a video clip of him hurling insults at his extended family members went public.

Aremu, one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, was seen in the viral post laying heavy curses on his family for not buying him a car.

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng