Pastor Jimmy Odukoya officially introduced Pastor Mo Jasmine to the Fountain of Life Church congregation as his new First Lady on November 1, 2026

Pastor Mo Jasmine is a multi-talented pastor, media consultant, author, and designer who built a strong professional identity before the marriage

She was previously married to British-Nigerian music producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, popularly known as itsMOSA, before marrying Pastor Jimmy

Social media has been buzzing since Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, announced he was giving love a second chance.

He remarried in the US and on Sunday, November 1, 2026, brought his bride before his congregation, officially presenting her as the church's new first lady. Curiosity about the woman beside him has been running high ever since.

Her name is Jasmine Daniel, though she is now publicly known as Pastor Mo Odukoya following her introduction to the church. Here is what you need to know about her.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's second wife was once married to a gospel singer and producer who is based abroad. Photo credit@mojasmine

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya's bride: Her faith, ministry and career

Pastor Mo Jasmine is a Nigerian pastor, media consultant, author, designer, and creative entrepreneur. Her ministry centres on guiding people to live from a place of God-given identity and lead with courage and authenticity. She blends biblical teaching with media and leadership principles to help others operate with purpose.

She hosts "Recalibrate With Pastor MO," a Christian gathering that takes place across different countries, and also runs a virtual book club called BookMark for her community.

Mo Jasmine's parents

The new first lady of the Fountain iof Life Church comes from a deeply rooted Christian household, being the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel, who recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Her parents were also present when she was introduced to the congregation on Sunday, November 1, 2026, and they stated that they gave their consent to her marriage to the cleric.

Her Age, Previous Marriage and Love for Football

Pastor Mo Jasmine turned 40 in June 2026, marking the milestone with a period of reflection, spiritual retreat, and celebrations with loved ones. She was born on June 3, which means she is older than her husband, who is just 39 years old. She also celebrated with people she loved and flaunted her photo shoot.

Jimmy Odukoya's wife: Pastor Mo's first marriage

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's second wife draws attention for her past life and her age. Photo credit@mojasmine

Source: Instagram

Before her marriage to Pastor Jimmy, she was previously wed to British-Nigerian record producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, widely known by his stage name itsMOSA.

Mo Jasmine: Her close relationship with TY Bello

Mo Odukoya shares a close bond with popular Nigerian songwriter and photographer TY Bello, highlighting a personal connection that extends beyond her pastoral duties and professional engagements.

Second marriage blessed by Pastor Tunde Bakare

Her union with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was blessed by Pastor Tunde Bakare, the founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly, and the two share at least one thing beyond faith.

Pastor Mo's love for football

Many who know Pastor Jimmy Odukoya know that he loves football; perhaps his new wife took after him, as she is also a passionate lover of the sport. She is a Manchester United supporter just like her husband.

As the new First Lady of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Mo Jasmine steps into a role that comes with significant public attention, carrying with her a professional identity and personal story that she had already built well before the spotlight found her.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya dragged over gym photo

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was dragged after sharing a photo of himself at the gym. The snapshot, which showed his tattoos and workout attire, quickly attracted attention and generated mixed reactions among his followers.

While some social media users criticised his appearance, questioning whether it was appropriate for a pastor, others came to his defence, arguing that his personal style and fitness activities should not define his role as a clergyman.

Source: Legit.ng