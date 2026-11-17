South Africa issues Critical Skills Work Visas for a period not exceeding five years, and applicants must meet a strict set of document requirements

Foreign qualifications must be evaluated by SAQA and translated into one of South Africa's official languages before an application can be submitted

Applicants must select only one occupation from the latest Critical Skills List and provide written undertakings from their employer to qualify

South Africa grants Critical Skills Work Visas for a maximum period of five years, and anyone looking to apply must pull together a detailed set of documents before their application can be considered.

The visa is designed for foreign nationals whose skills fall within officially recognised critical areas of the South African economy.

South Africa’s Critical Skills Work Visa allows qualified foreign professionals to work for up to five years. Photo credit: Kimberly White/Getty

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Every applicant must choose a single occupation from the most recent Critical Skills List and indicate their selection using a black pen.

Core documents every applicant needs

At the foundation of every application is a fully completed and signed application form, accompanied by an original passport and an authenticated copy.

The passport itself must remain valid for at least 30 days beyond the applicant's planned departure date from South Africa.

Applications must be submitted in person. Where the applicant's current visa has 30 days or more remaining, they must apply no later than 60 days before that visa expires.

For visas issued for fewer than 30 days, the deadline is seven working days before expiry.

A medical report from a registered practitioner, including their practice number and contact details, is required and must be no older than six months at the time of submission.

A police clearance certificate covering any country where the applicant lived for more than 12 months over the past five years is also mandatory, again limited to documents dated within six months of submission.

Travellers who passed through or plan to travel via yellow fever endemic areas must include a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate, unless they transited directly without stopping.

Employment and professional body requirements

On the employment side, applicants need a signed offer or contract of employment setting out the terms of work.

The employer must also provide two written undertakings: one accepting financial responsibility for deportation costs should the need arise, and another committing to keeping the employee's passport valid throughout the duration of employment.

Foreign qualifications must be assessed by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), with results translated by a sworn translator into one of South Africa's official languages, confirming the relevant NQF level.

Where the law requires it, proof of an application to register with a SAQA-recognised professional body, council or board must also be included.

Valid membership of the relevant professional body is required, though university lecturers are exempt from this rule.

A written confirmation of the applicant's skills, qualifications and post-qualification experience from that professional body or a relevant government department is similarly required, with the same exemption applying to lecturers.

Family and personal status documents

Married applicants must submit a marriage certificate, and where the marriage took place outside South Africa, the certificate must be apostilled by the relevant authority and translated by a sworn translator at the applicant's expense.

Those in a life partnership must provide a notarial agreement confirming the relationship has lasted at least two years and that neither party is in another marriage or permanent relationship.

Where a spousal relationship with a South African citizen or resident exists, a supporting affidavit and proof of shared financial responsibilities and cohabitation are required.

Additional documents covering dependent children include full birth certificates, and where applicable, divorce decrees, death certificates, legal separation orders, or proof of customary marriage recognition.

All applications must include proof of payment of the prescribed fee.

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Source: Legit.ng