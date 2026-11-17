Tolu Odukoya announced a free Christmas worship experience scheduled for December 12th, 2026, at the National Theatre in Lagos

The associate senior pastor's post comes amid a leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church involving her brother Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya rejected claims of his removal as Senior Pastor, insisting the decision was not constitutionally valid

Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, took to social media on Tuesday, November 17, to announce a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 — Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

Pastor Tolu Odukoya is set to host an event at the National Theatre. Credit: IG/toluijogun/iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 5 PM inside the Main Bowl of the National Theatre in Lagos. Registration is required, and she encouraged attendees to bring family and friends.

"This Christmas, we gather to BEHOLD THE KING! 👑 A beautiful evening of heartfelt worship, joyful praise, and celebrating the greatest gift of all, JESUS CHRIST!" she wrote in the post.

Fountain of Life Church leadership row

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church. Claims had circulated that the Board of Trustees moved to remove Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from his position as Senior Pastor of the Lagos-based church.

Jimmy Odukoya pushed back firmly, issuing a statement through both his personal and the church's official Instagram page in which he declared the purported removal invalid. In the statement, he and fellow board members argued that the decision did not represent a constitutionally valid resolution of the Board of Trustees, characterising it instead as the view of a faction describing themselves as "Concerned Members of the Board."

Pastor Tolu Odukoya has announced a Christmas worship night. Credit: toluijogun/IG

Source: Instagram

Tolu Odukoya has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her brother's position.

Fans react to Tolu Odukoya's post

Social media users responded to her announcement in various ways, with some appearing to read deeper meaning into her silence on the church dispute:

@shineshinebooboo wrote:

"Tolu's silence needs to be studied 😂"

@chameleon.820801 commented:

"Hallelujah, glory be to God 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

@lizzyseun78 said:

"God bless you Pst T"

@itsfiqueen shared:

"Looking forward to this"

Pastor Tolu Odukoya's post about her Christmas event is below:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning. Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US

Source: Legit.ng