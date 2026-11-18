President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the state police constitutional amendment bill on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila confirmed the bill cleared all 36 state assemblies, surpassing the required 24-state threshold

A Presidential Working Group has also submitted a draft National Policing Bill to the Federal Ministry of Justice for validation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu received the constitutional amendment bill establishing state police in Nigeria on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and said he would sign it into law after reviewing it with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

Legit.ng reports that Femi Gbajabiamila, the President's Chief of Staff (CoS), confirmed that the bill was formally delivered to President Tinubu by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Basheer Lado and Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

President Tinubu receives the state police bill, signalling progress towards its establishment in Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

State police bill clears state assemblies

The bill has received approval from all 36 State Houses of Assembly, well above the minimum threshold set by the Nigerian constitution. Under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, a constitutional amendment requires ratification from at least 24 state assemblies, meaning the bill has surpassed that benchmark by 12 states.

The development marks a significant step in Nigeria's long-running debate over the devolution of policing powers from the federal government to individual states, a conversation that has gained urgency in recent years amid widespread insecurity across the country.

Femi Gbajabiamila says nationwide consultations on the proposed state police structure have been concluded. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Draft national policing bill submitted for review

Beyond the constitutional amendment, Gbajabiamila disclosed that the Presidential Working Group on State Police, which he chairs, has wrapped up extensive stakeholder engagements and nationwide consultations focused on building a framework for the new policing structure.

The working group has since submitted a draft National Policing Bill to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation.

Once the validated version is returned, the group will carry out a final review before presenting it, together with its full report, to President Tinubu for his consideration.

The two-track approach, signing the constitutional amendment to unlock state police and separately advancing a dedicated national policing framework, signals that the administration is moving to address both the legal foundation and the operational architecture of the new system.

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Five govs to adopt security outfits as state police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five state governments indicated plans to adopt their existing security outfits as state police once the constitutional process establishing the new policing system is completed.

Findings show that while Ondo, Kaduna, Anambra, Zamfara and Abia intend to build the proposed state police on existing security outfits, other states are awaiting the completion of the constitutional process, with a few opting to establish entirely new state police structures instead of adopting existing agencies.

Source: Legit.ng