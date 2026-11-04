Pastor Sarah Omakwu's teaching on divorce resurfaced after Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduced his second wife to his congregation

The cleric took a firm stance on divorce, naming respected Nigerian church figures including Adeboye, Oyedepo and Kumuyi in her address

Omakwu's position on abuse and divorce sparked a sharp debate online, with many fans divided over her interpretation of scripture

A video of Pastor Sarah Omakwu delivering a teaching on divorce has gone viral, reigniting debate after Pastor Jimmy Odukoya publicly introduced his second wife to members of his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Omakwu, a well-known Nigerian female cleric, left no room for ambiguity in her message. She declared that divorce is wrong regardless of who seeks it, going as far as naming some of the most revered voices in Nigerian Christianity.

Pastor Sarah Omakwu uses fathers of faith as her example while speaking about divorce in church. Photo credit@iamthatpj/@sarahomoakwu

Source: Instagram

"Even if Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, Okonkwo, these fathers in the faith, if any of them divorce it is still wrong. No matter what the reason, it's wrong," she said in the clip, which was posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Jimmy Odukoya: Omakwu's stance on abuse and marriage

The part of her message that drew the strongest reactions was her position on domestic violence. While she acknowledged that battery and abuse are "grievous sins," she stopped short of listing them as grounds for divorce, citing the Bible's silence on the matter.

The cleric's counsel to victims was to separate from an abusive partner until behavioural change is confirmed, however long that takes. "If it takes 10 years to fix that person, good. If it is not fixed, don't go back," she said, adding that even an abuser has a testimony waiting to be told.

Pastor Mo Odukoya continues to trend after her marriage to Jimmy Odukoya. Photo credit@mojasmine

Source: Instagram

She was equally clear on the only biblical ground she recognises for separation: sexual immorality. "The only reason that you can separate from a man or a woman is if there is sexual immorality. Outside of that, there is no grounds," she stated.

Here is the Instagram video of the female cleric speaking about divorce:

Fans react to Sarah Omakwu's teaching

The video triggered a range of responses across social media:

@sbg_hollabysy wrote:

"God bless you ma"

@peaktouch commented:

"God bless you Ma, only the truth and the truth will set you free"

@osayamencute shared:

"Infidelity is a betrayal of trust; domestic violence is a threat to one's safety and wellbeing. They are not the same. Marriage is sacred, but no one should be expected to endure abuse to preserve a marriage. Let us preach with wisdom, compassion and a clear understanding of the difference."

@jmapelle_em wrote:

"It's why the Catholic church does not grant divorce on request, it's rare except on grounds of threat to life. But they allow separation during which some couples reunite again."

@cupcakee09 said:

"Infidelity/ cheating is the only reason you should divorce but una say no be deal breaker."

@olisehdgreatstudio1 reacted:

"The painful part in this message is the fact that she said just the truth noting but the truth it's well."

Old prophecy about Pastor Mo Odukoya surfaces

Legit.ng reportd that an old video of a prophecy delivered by Pastor Sola Fola Alade to Pastor Mo Daniel resurfaced online on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, attracting renewed attention.

In the prophetic message, Pastor Alade spoke of a powerful mantle awaiting Mo Daniel, linking it to the spiritual lineages of Elton and Babalola while describing what he characterised as spiritual warfare over her destiny.

The video quickly gained attention amid ongoing controversy surrounding Mo Daniel's marriage to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya. Its resurfacing reignited conversations on social media, with many revisiting the prophecy in light of the recent developments in the couple's relationship.

Source: Legit.ng