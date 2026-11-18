2Baba performed at a nightclub, owned by Pero Adeniyi's husband on Tuesday, November 17

Pero Adeniyi, the singer's second baby mama, shared a video of his electrifying performance on Instagram

A clip showing Pero and her daughter Ehi dancing to 2Baba's hits during the show sparked a wave of reactions online

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba got fans talking on Tuesday, November 17, after his second baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, shared a video of him performing live at a nightclub in what turned out to be a moment nobody quite expected.

The nightclub is owned by Ochuko Agofure, Pero's husband, making the setting all the more striking. The clip, posted by entertainment page @mediaroomhubb and tagged to Pero's account, showed the veteran singer thrilling a crowd with a string of his timeless hits.

2Baba’s baby mama Pero Adeniyi shares video from his life performance. Credit: official2baba/peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

What really set social media ablaze, however, was a separate clip within the video showing Pero and her daughter Ehi, whom she shares with 2Baba, dancing enthusiastically to his songs as he performed. The sight of a mother and daughter vibing freely to the music of a former partner, in a space owned by the current husband, struck a nerve with many viewers.

Pero and 2Baba's relationship history

Pero Adeniyi was romantically involved with 2Baba for years and had three children with him during his relationship with Annie Macaulay, who later became his wife. Despite the complicated history, Pero has since moved on and is married to businessman Ochuko Agofure.

The video clearly resonated with fans who saw it as a display of maturity, co-parenting done right, and genuine emotional growth on Pero's part.

Pero Adeniyi and daughter groove as 2Baba performs at event. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

What netizens said about Pero Adeniyi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users on Instagram below:

@tallest_ok wrote:

"Awwww mum, daughter and dad vibing. The best Nigerian/African Artist hands down. My Number one Nigeria/African Artist of all time. Timeless songs."

@oriyomi_ayinke commented:

"This is what mutual understanding feels like ❤️❤️"

@shimmer_joy said:

"Life no suppose hard"

@fashman84 noted:

"Pero's emotional maturity, remarkable composure, and exceptional level of discernment are truly exemplary. Her ability to navigate delicate situations with such poise, grace, and dignified restraint speaks volumes about the depth of her character and emotional intelligence. Her maturity is nothing short of extraordinary."

@b_4bimz shared:

"Pero genuinely loves him and her love was not obsession like some people.. I love dem together"

@kayodemakanaki reacted:

"This level of acceptance, forgiveness, maturity, pure love, and understanding is top tier!!!!! This just made my day!"

@tetehokasili123 added:

"This is so nice to watch, nothing Dey this life ooo live and let's live"

A video of 2Baba performing at Pero Adeniyi's husband's night club is below:

Pero Adeniyi celebrates 2Baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pero Adeniyi made a quiet but notable move on social media as the singer celebrated a major milestone.

2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, turned 51 on Friday, September 18, and marked the occasion by sharing a photo of himself online, writing that it had been 51 years of greatness and describing himself as "forever the oldest young man."

In response, Pero was among the many social media users who liked the post, a small but telling gesture that caught attention.

Source: Legit.ng