A video of Ademola Lookman hanging out with Burna Boy in Lagos went viral on the same day Nigeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania

Lookman had pulled out of the Super Eagles' AFCON qualifier against Tanzania, citing an injury sustained in the first leg

Atletico Madrid later confirmed the injury was more serious than Nigeria's medical team had initially reported

Nigerian football supporters have turned on Ademola Lookman after a video showed the Atletico Madrid forward socialising with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy in Lagos, reportedly on the same evening the Super Eagles failed to beat Tanzania in an AFCON qualifier.

Lookman had been excused from Nigeria's squad ahead of the second leg clash in Zanzibar, with the national team citing a knee injury he picked up during the first leg in Uyo on November 13.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has been facing backlash on Nigerian social media space after a video of him and Burna Boy hanging out surfaced online, Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

The 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year was sent back to Madrid early so that Atletico's medical staff could assess the problem, per RATINGS.

Nigeria's AFCON qualification in jeopardy

The Super Eagles played out a goalless draw against Tanzania on Tuesday, November 17, a result that leaves Nigeria in a difficult position in their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The team now has only seven points, three behind Guinea-Bissau, putting their path to qualification under serious pressure.

It was on that same evening that the footage of Lookman and Burna Boy circulated widely on social media, prompting supporters to question whether the forward had genuinely been injured or had used the excuse to avoid travelling to Zanzibar.

Fans react to the Lookman and Barna Boy video

The clip sparked an immediate wave of criticism online.

KevAFC posted:

"Lucky escape for lookman after that shower of sh*te his mates did in Tanzania 🤣🤣"

Nero was more pointed, asking:

"Is this the reason lookman faked an injury so he can stay back and go party with Burna?"

Pira_Pas questioned the timing, writing:

"But he said he went to Spain to treat his leg na"

DRTasbolvet added:

"Always flexing flexing. qualify for us tournament no chance bit them go say no be my money."

Atletico Madrid confirm severity of Lookman's injury

However, Atletico Madrid have since issued a statement that appears to support Lookman's account of events, though it also raised fresh questions about the national team's handling of the injury, GOAL reports.

The Spanish club confirmed that Lookman sustained a high-grade knee sprain while on international duty with Nigeria.

Their own medical tests, carried out after he returned to Madrid, revealed the injury was significantly worse than what Nigeria's medical team had initially reported.

The discrepancy between the two diagnoses is the most striking element of the club's update.

While Nigerian fans remain frustrated by the team's failure to secure a win against Tanzania, Atletico's confirmation adds a layer of complexity to the criticism directed at Lookman, whose recovery timeline is yet to be officially announced by the club.

Lookman ruled out for weeks after injury

Legit.ng previously reported about Lookman’s knee injury, which will keep the Super Eagles winger out of Nigeria’s return fixture against Tanzania and sideline him for about three weeks.

The injury is a setback for both Nigeria and Atletico Madrid, but how soon can Lookman return to action? He is expected to fly back to Spain for further assessment and treatment.

Source: Legit.ng