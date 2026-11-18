MTN One TV has launched its first original series, 100 Ways to Stay Single in Lagos, as it targets African streaming audiences

An ad-supported model and planned free-to-air channels aim to offer an affordable alternative to subscription-based platforms

MTN plans to expand beyond South Africa and Zambia, but has yet to confirm a Nigerian launch date

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa's growing video streaming market is attracting fresh competition as telecommunications giant MTN makes another attempt to challenge established entertainment platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The company has introduced MTN One TV, an advertising-supported streaming service designed to give African audiences access to local entertainment, original productions and, eventually, free-to-air television channels.

MTN is set to rival Netflix and others with a new streaming platform and new series. Credit: MTN One TV

Source: Getty Images

As part of its expansion strategy, MTN has unveiled 100 Ways to Stay Single in Lagos, a Nigerian-produced series featuring actors from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

The production represents MTN One TV's first original series and signals the telecommunications company's ambition to become more than a provider of mobile connectivity.

Although the platform is currently available in South Africa and Zambia, MTN plans to expand into additional African markets.

The development could eventually introduce another entertainment option for Nigerian viewers, particularly those seeking alternatives to subscription-based streaming services, MyBroadband reports.

MTN unveils new Nigerian series

According to a report by South African technology publication MyBroadband, MTN One TV is investing in original African entertainment as part of its efforts to build a sustainable streaming business.

Its first original production, 100 Ways to Stay Single in Lagos, premiered at a screening in Cape Town during the 2026 MIP Africa and Fame Week events.

The series is currently available to viewers in South Africa and Zambia, with plans for distribution in other MTN markets.

Despite its Nigerian setting, the production brings together actors from several African countries, reflecting MTN's wider ambition to develop entertainment that appeals across national boundaries.

Burak Akinci, MTN's digital services chief executive, explained that the company wants to support productions capable of attracting audiences beyond their countries of origin.

"This is not just a Nigerian series. We have a Ghanaian and South African cast, although it is a Nigerian production," he said.

MTN explains why it is challenging Netflix

MTN's decision to re-enter the streaming market follows an earlier unsuccessful attempt.

The telecommunications company launched FrontRow in 2014 before rebranding the service as VU in 2015.

However, the business struggled to establish itself, leading MTN to discontinue VU in May 2017.

For several years, MTN concentrated on partnerships with established entertainment providers rather than operating its own streaming platform.

That strategy changed in June 2026 with the introduction of MTN One TV.

Explaining the renewed investment, Akinci said growing demand for mobile data and digital entertainment had created fresh opportunities.

"From a telco perspective, data usage is key for growth. When you think in terms of digital experience, entertainment is part of that," he said.

He explained that MTN wants customers to experience entertainment directly through its digital ecosystem instead of relying exclusively on third-party platforms.

New streaming platform offers free entertainment

Unlike conventional subscription-focused streaming services, MTN One TV is initially adopting an advertising-supported model.

This allows viewers to access available entertainment without paying a separate subscription fee, although mobile data charges may still apply.

MTN also intends to introduce paid options that provide access to additional programming.

The company believes this approach could attract African consumers who find recurring entertainment subscriptions expensive.

Akinci said affordability remains a significant consideration in developing the service.

"On MTN One TV, we will have free-to-air TV channels because it's still a big thing," he said.

The company also plans to commission more scripted and unscripted productions, films, short dramas and limited series from African creators.

MTN targets millions of African smartphone users

MTN believes its existing telecommunications network could provide an advantage in reaching entertainment consumers.

Vikash Barath, MTN Group's head of video and TV, said smartphone adoption was changing how Africans access television and other entertainment.

According to him, approximately 170 million customers across MTN's 16 markets use smartphones, out of a total customer base of 317 million.

The company hopes to leverage this extensive customer network to distribute locally relevant entertainment.

Since its launch, MTN One TV has attracted approximately 20,000 registered users in South Africa, according to the figures cited in the report.

However, MTN acknowledges that attracting and retaining viewers will depend on offering programming that reflects their interests, cultures and lifestyles.

What MTN's streaming plans mean for Nigerians

For Nigeria's entertainment industry, MTN's expansion could eventually create additional distribution opportunities for filmmakers, actors and independent producers.

The company's interest in commissioning African productions may also provide another potential outlet for Nollywood content.

Netflix and other streaming platforms get a new rival as MTN launches One TV. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, MTN has not announced a confirmed Nigerian launch date for One TV.

Its expansion plans suggest that additional African markets could gain access to the service as the company develops its entertainment offering.

The move comes as streaming companies compete for African viewers through original productions, local-language programming and alternative payment models.

MTN's strategy could intensify that competition by combining entertainment distribution with its established mobile network.

Whether the company can succeed where its earlier streaming venture failed will depend on content quality, affordability and its ability to attract a loyal audience.

New streaming platform, NolliStream launches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s streaming market is getting a new contender as Lagos-based NolliStream launches an advertising-funded platform that allows viewers to watch films and other video content without paying a monthly subscription.

The platform is taking a different approach from the subscription-driven model that dominated Nigeria’s first wave of digital streaming, as consumers contend with high data costs and limited disposable income.

Source: Legit.ng