The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced a public holiday for the UAE's 55th National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad

Official holidays fall on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, covering two working days

Combined with the regular weekend, Sharjah government workers will have five consecutive days off starting December 2

Government employees in Sharjah are set to enjoy a five-day break in connection with the UAE's 55th National Day, locally called Eid Al Etihad, the Sharjah Department of Human Resources confirmed on Wednesday.

The department said the official public holidays are Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3. Because Sharjah observes a three-day weekend spanning Friday through Sunday, workers will benefit from an uninterrupted break running from December 2 all the way through to December 6.

Normal working hours are expected to resume on Monday, December 7.

Who is covered by the holiday announcement?

The department made clear that the announcement applies to standard government employees. Workers in government entities that run on a shift system are not covered by this directive.

Eid Al Etihad, which translates as "Union Day," marks the founding of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971, when the seven emirates formally unified. The 2025 celebrations will mark the country's 55th anniversary of that union.

Source: Legit.ng