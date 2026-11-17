Floyd Mayweather Jr. noticed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's wristwatch during their meeting at Lagos House, Marina

The former world champion complimented the governor's timepiece as he prepared to leave, prompting a playful response from Sanwo-Olu

Mayweather visited Lagos to promote the TMT Frontrow Fight Series and discuss plans for boxing academies

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. had an interesting moment with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his recent visit to Lagos House, Marina.

The undefeated former world champion appeared to notice something about the governor that caught his attention, and it was not related to politics or boxing.

Floyd Mayweather visits Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House. Photos: @floydmayweather/@babajidesanwoolu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Footage from their meeting on Sunday, November 15, 2026, showed Mayweather complimenting Sanwo-Olu's wristwatch as he prepared to leave.

The governor appeared surprised by the comment and playfully waved it off, drawing laughter from those present.

Mayweather admires Sanwo-Olu's wristwatch

The lighthearted exchange happened after both men had taken photographs and exchanged gifts, including a plaque and commemorative items.

As Mayweather was about to depart, he noticed the watch on Sanwo-Olu's wrist and paid a compliment.

Although the exact model and value of the timepiece were not established in the supplied information, the moment stood out from the formal proceedings.

The governor's playful reaction added a relaxed touch to the meeting between the Nigerian political leader and the global boxing icon.

Why Mayweather visited Lagos

Mayweather's visit was connected to efforts to promote the TMT Frontrow Fight Series and plans to develop boxing talent across Nigeria.

The initiative includes proposed boxing academies and talent programmes in cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Calabar.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration's readiness to collaborate on grassroots boxing development and explore opportunities to host international boxing events in Lagos.

Watch the X video of Mayweather and Sanwo-Olu's exchange here:

Reactions trail Mayweather's reaction to Sanwo-Olu's watch

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@HESPERA_ stated:

"Casually wearing the country funds meant for the ppl on his wrist. Very rubbish pitiful leaders, no shame at all"

@LindaContent wrote:

"He's just shocked to find a govt official with such. In America, politicians hide luxury items while in office except those that come from money"

Floyd Mayweather is in Nigeria promoting the TMT Frontrow Fight Series. Photo: @floydmayweather/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather trains in Abuja

Legit.ng previously reported that Floyd Mayweather delighted fans after training with them in Abuja during his current visit to Nigeria.

The retired boxer stepped into the training ring in preparation for a promotional pay-per-view event in Nigeria on December 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng