Pastor Jimmy Odukoya posted romantic photos of himself and his new wife, Pastor Mo Jasmine, kissing inside a church

The Fountain of Life Church senior pastor introduced Pastor Mo Jasmine to his congregation on Sunday, November 1, 2026

The post drew a wave of reactions from fans and critics who spotted details in the images

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is not shying away from the public spotlight after his controversial second marriage.

The senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church shared a series of romantic photographs on his Instagram and Facebook pages, showing himself and his new wife, Pastor Mo Jasmine, sharing a kiss inside a church setting, complete with love emojis in the caption.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya makes fans go green with envy as he shares more lovely pictures of his wife. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The post landed online just days after the cleric formally introduced Pastor Mo Jasmine to his congregation on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has not stopped trending after he introduced his widfe to his congregation. Photo credit@imathatpj

Source: Instagram

That introduction alone was enough to set social media ablaze, with debates quickly breaking out among fans and across the wider Christian community. Details about the new first lady of the church soon began circulating online, fuelling further conversation.

Here is the Instagram post made by the cleric as he flaunts his wife online:

Fans and critics weigh in

Rather than stepping back from the noise, Odukoya appeared to lean into it with the kissing photos, a move that drew both admiration and fresh criticism from his followers.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@faith_osems wrote:

"Two hearts, two pasts, one beautiful new beginning congratulations PJ."

@cynthiailoba commented:

"Beautiful! 🥹❤️ Love is so sweet when it's with the right person. I loveeeee what i see! Congratulations!"

@_symply__promise said:

"That's my pastor right there."

@_semibabyyy reacted:

"I'm shy on your behalf "

@saint40925 shared:

: "Marriage is sweet especially if it's with the right person."

@eagleband wrote:

: "We go do another Owambe reception, na me go play Congratulations people of God"

Who Is Pastor Jimmy Odukoya?

Odukoya is the son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founder of Fountain of Life Church, one of Nigeria's prominent Pentecostal congregations.

His second marriage has attracted considerable public attention, with supporters celebrating the union while detractors continue to question the timing and circumstances surrounding it.

Old prophecy about Pastor Mo Odukoya surfaces

Legit.ng reportd that an old video of a prophecy delivered by Pastor Sola Fola Alade to Pastor Mo Daniel resurfaced online on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, attracting renewed attention. In the prophetic message, Pastor Alade spoke of a powerful mantle awaiting Mo Daniel, linking it to the spiritual lineages of Elton and Babalola while describing what he characterised as spiritual warfare over her destiny.

The video quickly gained attention amid ongoing controversy surrounding Mo Daniel's marriage to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya. Its resurfacing has reignited conversations on social media, with many revisiting the prophecy in light of the recent developments in the couple's relationship.

Source: Legit.ng