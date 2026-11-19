Famous Nigerian food and perfume critic Opeyemi Famakin has opened up about how he brushes off online abuse using basic psychology

The content creator defended his review style on cooking shows, insisting that his critiques are far more balanced than public perception suggests

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Famakin also addressed the uproar over his fake products commentary and hinted at major offline projects currently in the works

Renowned Nigerian food journalist and self-proclaimed "Biggest Food & Perfume Critic in Nigeria" Opeyemi Famakin has once again set tongues wagging.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the outspoken media personality addressed everything from tribal backlashes and controversial cooking show reviews to his shifting focus toward the growing fragrance industry.

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin defends his controversial reviews on reality cooking shows. Photo: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Famakin shares how he handles online backlash

Speaking on the heavy trolling and ethnic backlash he frequently faces on social media, Opeyemi Famakin stated that the attacks never get to him.

The University of Lagos Mass Communication graduate explained that he views his online interactions as playful jabs rather than real abuse.

Sharing his unique mindset, he noted that people easily forget the hateful comments they type online within hours, making it pointless for any public figure to take them to heart.

In his words:

"The answer is no, because I'm catching cruises, and you know, I won't call them attacks because I somewhat poke them in playful jabs, and my playful jabs and playful pokes are intentionally mistaken, and they choose to get offended... Imagine me letting what people have forgotten they typed hours earlier get to me. So, there's no tough skin around it. It's just pure basic psychology."

Opeyemi Famakin addresses misconceptions about his review style

Addressing criticisms regarding his harsh comments on reality cooking shows, especially on Chef T's Delicious or Disaster YouTube show, including viral moments where he compared a chef's dish to dog vomit, Opeyemi Famakin pushed back against claims that his style is bad or mean.

He argued that the public only remembers the single dramatic moment out of multiple episodes, ignoring the fair feedback and praise he frequently gives to contestants.

In his words:

"They are choosing to pick one side. My style of reviewing food on cooking shows is actually very balanced. I can be in four episodes; only one episode is controversial, and that episode, you know, trends. The remaining three that are not controversial and are normal; those ones don't trend, but because of one episode people choose to say my style is controversial."

Opeyemi Famakin on comments about Igbo people and fake products

When asked if he would rephrase his past statement linking the Igbo ethnic group to fake products, Opeyemi Famakin stood firm by his previous commentary.

Rather than walking back the statement, the former Pulse NG lifestyle editor maintained that his words simply repeated historical statements made by the late NAFDAC boss, Dr Dora Akunyili.

In his words:

"I said nothing wrong. Dora Akunyili said the exact same thing I said in a newspaper. So, I just basically read what Dora Akunyili said."

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin discusses ethnic backlash, cooking show criticism, fake products controversy and his growing perfume business. Photo: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

What's next for Opeyemi Famakin?

Reflecting on his journey, Opeyemi Famakin explained why he recently began looking for new challenges, which led him to pivot into perfume reviews.

After spending over a decade in the food industry, he said the fragrance space gives him fresh excitement.

While keeping details secret, the food critic, who has over 1.2 million Instagram followers, confirmed that massive real-life projects are constantly being built offline.

In his words:

"So, missing the days of uncertainty was mostly for food content. Because I've been in the food space since 2013, by default, I am more experienced than every new person. That is why I am now doing perfume content; perfume gives me that uncertainty... As for whether there is a big plan, yes. Will I announce the big plan? Hell no."

Whether he is calling out a bad dish or stepping into the world of luxury fragrances, one thing remains clear: Opeyemi Famakin will continue to run his brand strictly on his own terms.

Food and perfume critic Opeyemi Famakin discusses his career shift, fragrance reviews and upcoming business projects. Photo: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Famakin shares his Tanzania experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin shared his unpleasant experience with a female airport attendant in Tanzania after saying “Ikweji” to her.

He said that a man angrily confronted him, warning that the phrase was inappropriate as the woman was married.

Famakin later admitted he did not know the meaning of the word and cautioned others against using it carelessly in Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng