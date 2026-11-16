Skit maker Ogbeni Adan went public with painful details about how his mother treated him during his difficult financial years

The comedian revealed the stark contrast in how he was treated compared to other family members when he had no money

Fans and fellow creatives flooded the comments with divided reactions, with some urging him to seek spiritual guidance

Popular Nigerian skit maker Ogbeni Adan has sparked a wave of conversations online after sharing a candid account of the harsh treatment he allegedly received from his mother during the period when he was struggling financially.

The comedian made the revelation via an Instagram post on Saturday, 14 November 2026, laying bare the emotional weight of what he experienced at home before his career took off.

Ogbeni Adan has shared some of the messages fans sent to him about his mother. Photo credit@ogbenadan

Source: Instagram

Ogbeni Adan's painful account

According to the skit maker, his mother's attitude towards him during his broke days left a deep mark on him.

Adan painted a picture of a household where financial status appeared to determine how much love and attention a child received, suggesting that his experience stood in sharp contrast to how other members of the family were treated.

Ogbeni Adan shares reason he cannot ask for forgiveness from his mother. Photo credit@ogbeniadan

Source: Instagram

The post resonated strongly with many followers who have shared similar experiences within their own families, particularly in a climate where economic pressure in Nigeria often strains even the closest relationships.

Here is the Instagram post of the skit maker:

Fans react to Ogbeni Adan's story

The comment section quickly filled up with a mix of empathy, spiritual counsel, and sharp observations. See the original post that started the conversation.

@mumcymj questioned the relationship itself, writing:

"Are you sure you are his biological son?? Maybe you need to ask questions."

Fellow entertainer @officialmcprimateoffered a more measured take:

"Bro, online people go just hear your story and comment…for your own sake please seek God, know him and ask for direction."

@zee_keji206 echoed the call for faith, saying:

"I will tell you even if she's at fault you need to be close to God more. Very close to God and that doesn't stop you from creating your content but be close to God more and pray…if your mother and father is against you be close to God o."

@sorefutureseeds pushed back against those dismissing the comedian's experience:

"All the people that want to abuse and manipulate their children while still having those same children take care of them are the ones writing nonsense in the comments."

@rock_zadi shared a deeply personal parallel:

"I feel your pain. I've gone through similar. I don't like her at all. Her recent demands for money even more annoying. Money that you didn't give me in childhood, but gave my brother. Now na me de feed am."

Why Phyna slammed Brain Jotter

Legit.ng reported earlier that Phyna tackled Brain Jotter for allegedly using her name to chase clout.

This was after an X handle with the name Brian Jotter, a parody comedian, shared a tweet about the reality star. She recounted her journey to fame while clapping back at the skit maker.

Source: Legit.ng