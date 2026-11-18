China published a full list of goods prohibited from entering the country, covering categories from weapons to animal products and plant material

From November 15, 2026, drones, remote controls, and key drone parts will also be banned from being brought into Beijing

Travellers who accidentally carry any of the banned items are advised to hand them to quarantine officials or drop them in designated disposal boxes

China has published a comprehensive list of items that are banned from being brought into the country, covering a broad range of categories including weapons, food products, controlled substances, and biological materials.

The restrictions apply to all travellers entering China and cover both items banned for security reasons and those regulated under the country's animal and plant quarantine rules.

China expands its banned items list, prohibiting weapons, animal products, plant materials, and other restricted goods from entering the country. Photo credit: ChinaPool/Gety

Source: Getty Images

Weapons, drugs and sensitive materials

Among the prohibited items are weapons, simulated weapons, ammunition, and explosives, as well as forged currency and securities.

Poison and addictive drugs are also banned, along with printed matter, films, audio and video recordings, computer storage devices, and any other materials considered harmful to China's politics, economy, culture, or morality.

Starting November 15, 2026, drones, their remote controls, and key drone components will be added to the list of items banned from being brought into Beijing specifically.

Food, animals and plant products

China enforces strict quarantine controls on biological materials. All living animals, except dogs and cats, are banned from entry, as are their embryos, and other genetic materials.

Uncooked and cooked meat, including internal organs, marine animal products, untreated dairy items such as raw milk, yoghurt, butter, and cheese, as well as whey powder and animal blood products, are all prohibited.

Eggs and egg-based products that have not been heat-treated, including fresh eggs, preserved eggs, egg liquid, and mayonnaise, are also on the banned list.

Furs, bones, horns, and animal fat, as well as edible bird's nests in unprocessed form, are similarly restricted.

On the plant side, fresh fruit and vegetables, raw tobacco leaves, seeds, sprouts, nursery stock, organic cultivation medium, and soil are all banned.

Travellers must also not carry transgenic biomaterials of any kind.

Additional quarantine categories cover animal carcasses, specimens, animal offal, plant and animal pathogens, injurious insects, and human blood products.

What to do if you carry a banned item

Travellers who unintentionally bring any of the prohibited items into China are advised to hand them over to inspection and quarantine officials at the point of entry or dispose of them in the designated disposal boxes provided by the authorities.

FG secures $30 million Chinese grant for grassroots development

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has secured a $30 million (approximately ₦43 billion) grant from China to finance grassroots development projects aimed at reducing poverty, improving living conditions and creating economic opportunities for Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng