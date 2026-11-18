Kemi Olunloyo has broken her silence after reports that her son, Olukayode J. Taiwo, popularly known as Rick KJT, was declared wanted in the US

The journalist shared an emotional message urging her son to remain strong, contact his family, and remember that he is loved

Kemi disclosed that the family did not know his whereabouts and that his phone had been switched off for three days

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has sent an emotional message to her son, Olukayode J. Taiwo, following reports that he was declared wanted in the United States over allegations involving a woman and a firearm.

The journalist took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to address her son directly, expressing concern about his whereabouts and urging him not to lose hope.

Her message came after reports that the Philadelphia Police Department was searching for Taiwo, popularly known as Rick KJT, over an alleged gunpoint abduction and a subsequent shooting incident.

Kemi Olunloyo expresses concern about her son whereabouts and urges him not to lose hope. Photos: @drkemiofnigeria/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kemi sends emotional message to son

In her Instagram post, Kemi called on her son to stay strong wherever he was and reminded him that his family loved him.

She wrote:

“My dear Olukayode [#RichKJT] Wherever you are, Stay Strong. Someone called Jesus loves you. God is with you. You will never walk alone... Call home. We love you”

The journalist also referred to advice her Facebook followers reportedly gave her son earlier in the year, urging him to be careful with matters of the heart and avoid doing anything dangerous.

Kemi Olunloyo says family cannot reach son

In another lengthy statement, Kemi disclosed that her son's phone had been switched off for three days, leaving the family uncertain about his location.

She said she was working with the US Marshals Task Force, FBI, Philadelphia Police Department, and her son's medical professionals to establish his whereabouts.

Kemi also claimed that authorities had not informed her about the alleged November 2 abduction or the reported shooting.

She maintained that the allegations were still under investigation and said her son had no previous criminal record.

The journalist appealed to parents to pay closer attention to their children and encouraged male mentors to guide young people.

Read the statement of Kemi Olunloyo on Instagram here:

Kemi Olunloyo calls on her son to stay strong wherever he was and reminded him that his family loved him. Photo: @drkemiofnigeria/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Moyo Lawal's tape

Legit.ng earlier reported what Olunloyo said about actress Moyo Lawal's leaked tape.

According to Olunloyo, the man in the viral video is Saheed Olasunkanmi, and he lives abroad.

In a statement, Kemi noted that Saheed told her he was never Lawal's boyfriend but was paid by the actress to sleep with her and record the viral tape.

Source: Legit.ng