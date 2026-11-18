Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti called on the public to stop bullying effeminate men and members of the LGBTQ community

Her appeal came after Kunle Afolayan's 21-year-old son, Dieko, gave an emotional interview about surviving assault and bullying

Kuti stressed that gay and lesbian people are human beings with feelings, families and dreams who deserve dignity

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has spoken on the treatment of effeminate men in Nigeria, urging the public to end what she described as ongoing bullying and humiliation.

The Yoruba movie star shared a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in which she appealed for compassion towards men whose mannerisms are considered feminine, as well as members of the LGBTQ community.

Her message came days after a widely circulated emotional interview of Dieko Afolayan, the 21-year-old son of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

Jaiye Kuti addresses bullying and condemnation of effeminate men and the LGBTQ community. Photo: jayeola_monje/diekoafolayan

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had previously reported that Dieko spoke candidly about surviving a bedroom assault, persistent bullying, and several attempts to take his life.

He also described how discovering a passion for hosting and event presentation gave him a renewed sense of purpose, and paid tribute to his mother, uncle Aremu Afolayan, media personality Enioluwa, and actress Funke Akindele for their support through his struggles.

Jaiye Kuti urges compassion over condemnation

In her appeal, Jaiye Kuti asked people to consider the burden already carried by the parents of effeminate men before passing judgement.

She noted that no parent wishes this experience upon their child, yet many find themselves without any control over how their children turn out.

She said:

"Leave effeminate men alone and stop bullying them. You don't know what their parents are going through. Nobody prays for their child to turn out that way, but they don't have a choice."

The actress also challenged the idea that understanding someone's life is a prerequisite for treating them with decency.

"You don't have to understand someone's life to respect their humanity," she said.

Jaiye Kuti urges Nigerians to stop bullying effeminate men and members of the LGBTQ community. Photo: jayeola_monje/diekoafolayan

Source: Instagram

Jaiye Kuti on LGBTQ dignity

Jaiye Kuti went further, addressing gay and lesbian individuals directly and affirming their right to be treated as full human beings.

"Gay and lesbian people are human beings too — with feelings, families, dreams and a right to dignity. Our words should never make anyone feel unworthy of love or unsafe simply for being themselves," she stated.

She closed with a pointed challenge to those who claim to preach love:

"Let's stop the condemnation, humiliation and crucifixion. If we preach love, let us practise it. Nobody deserves cruelty for who they are or whom they love."

Watch Jaiye Kuti speak in the Instagram video below:

Aremu Afolayan drags his lineage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan trended online after a video clip of him hurling insults at his extended family members went public.

Aremu, one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, was seen in the viral post laying heavy curses on his family for not buying him a car.

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng