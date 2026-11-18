The FG has allocated $490 million from a fresh $500 million World Bank funding package to 17 eligible states under the NG-CARES programme

The intervention targets vulnerable households, farmers and small businesses affected by economic challenges

The expanded programme is expected to reach 8.9 million beneficiaries, including 4.1 million children

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The federal government has announced a fresh $490 million funding allocation to 17 Nigerian states under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

The funding is part of an additional $500 million financing package approved by the World Bank to expand economic support for vulnerable Nigerians, farmers and small businesses.

17 states have qualified for a fresh $490 million World Bank-backed intervention Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The National Coordinator of the NG-CARES Support Unit, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, disclosed the development during a technical meeting in Abuja on Monday, November 16, 2026, Leadership reports.

According to him, 17 states have met the eligibility requirements for the additional financing after completing the necessary assessment and documentation processes.

The intervention is expected to strengthen state-level programmes covering food security, agricultural production, livelihood support and assistance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

FG names 17 states eligible for NG-CARES funding

The 17 states declared eligible for the additional financing are:

Abia Adamawa Borno Cross River Ebonyi Enugu Gombe Kaduna Katsina Kebbi Kogi Kwara Nasarawa Ondo Osun Yobe Zamfara

Six other states, including Benue, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba, had completed federal screening but were yet to submit their documents to the World Bank for clearance at the time of the meeting.

World Bank-backed NG-CARES programme has secured additional funding Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

How much is the NG-CARES funding?

The World Bank approved an additional $500 million for NG-CARES in March 2025, bringing its total financing commitment to $1.25 billion from the original $750 million.

Of the additional financing, $490 million has been allocated to participating states.

The programme is expected to reach approximately 8.9 million beneficiaries, including 4.1 million children, while supporting about 4.5 million farmers.

The World Bank's NG-CARES Task Team Leader, Dr Lire Ersado, also disclosed that the programme had reached more than 17.6 million direct beneficiaries across Nigeria.

How to benefit from NG-CARES funding

The programme targets farmers, small business owners and vulnerable households through state-level interventions.

Unlike programmes with a single nationwide application portal, NG-CARES is implemented through state governments. Consequently, registration procedures and eligibility requirements may differ across states.

Interested Nigerians should monitor announcements from their state governments and authorised implementing agencies for information on registration, eligibility and available support.

The official programme website is https://ngcares.gov.ng/.

Contacts for Nigerians yet to receive N50k grant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has published official telephone numbers and email addresses for Nigerians struggling to access the N50,000 monthly National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction released the contacts to help beneficiaries resolve issues such as failed transactions, wallet access problems and missing payment notifications.

Five financial service providers are authorised to disburse NERSI payments.

Source: Legit.ng