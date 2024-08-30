Popular food critic, Opeyemi Famakin has shared the amount of money he makes from food blogging while he was on a podcast

The controversial personality was a guest on Creative Tea podcast with Lynda where he spoke about his career

He noted that he has always said that he will be the highest paid food critic in Nigeria, and he has been living up to his dream

Controversial food critic, Opeymei Famakin, has stirred reactions with what he said about his net worth as a food blogger.

In an interview on the Creative Tea podcast, he noted that he was the highest paid food critic in Nigeria.

The blogger, who took a swipe at singer Kcee noted that he has always been telling people that he will be the highest paid food critic, but many didn't believe him.

According to him, on a bad week, he makes up to N9 million.

Opeyemi Famakin speaks about Don Jazzy

In the recording, blogger Famakin noted that he was the only one who could tell Don Jazzy the truth about his burger.

The blogger, who once floored Angela Okorie also noted that many couldn't tell Don Jazzy the truth as they all praised him when he started his food business.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Famakin's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Famakin. Here are some of the comments below:

@aweroshehu:

"9 million khe,am I a spoon."

@dlifeof_jay:

"Abeg which work he dey do, make I dey see the money of not so good week."

@shorejnr:

"Where Unna dey see money self?"

@iszzyiniho1:

"No body can make 9Million in a week inside Nigeria without doing something illega."

@FAITHBONIFACE10:

"Money they internet . Na you wan do hook up."

@bukky_starrr:

"Is he joking?"

@Nigerianlens:

"It's possible there is money in Blogging."

@Plug08066:

"Wetin AsiwajuLarry and the rest of the Oyo people do this guy?"

@JasmineEsset:

"Shave your beards man!."

@JasmineEsset:

"There are too many podcast equipments in Nigeria."

Opeyemi Famakin exposes Tacha

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer had reacted after seeing a content made by BBNaija's Tacha with a Champagne bottle.

In the video, the reality star was pouring red content from a champagne bottle and was holding her wine glass up in the air.

Famakin asked why she held the glass that way and added that Champagne was usually not red.

