Opeyemi Famakin has put up a bold front following allegations of threatening messages from cultists of a particular confraternities, warning him amid his clash with Yhemolee

The controversial critic had been in a back-and-forth clash with Yhemolee following a review of the nightlife’s wife's perfume

Legit.ng gathered opinions from fans and well-wishers who are starting to express concerns over the trajectory of the public fight

Famous Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has raised an alarm after claiming he has been receiving disturbing messages allegedly from cultists, following his recent online clash with socialite Yhemolee.

The drama began when Opeyemi reviewed a luxury perfume belonging to a Yhemolee's wife's business. While he rated the fragrance 7.5 out of 10, he openly criticised the poor print quality on the bottle, especially considering its high price of ₦160,000.

Perfume review drama: Opeyemi Famakin alleges threats from cultists amid clash with Yhemolee. Credit: Opeyemifamakin, yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

The review did not sit well with Yhemolee, who fired back by insulting Opeyemi and calling him a “fat fool.”

As the online exchange between both public figures intensified, Opeyemi took to social media to share a more serious concern. In a now-viral video, the food critic claimed that people allegedly identifying as members of a particular confraternity had been sending him threatening messages, warning him about “crossing paths” with one of their own.

Opeyemi, who appeared visibly unbothered, described himself as a “Jew boy,” explaining that he does not belong to any cult group or confraternity and is simply a law-abiding civilian. He questioned why such messages were being directed at him over a social media disagreement.

Addressing Nigerians directly, Opeyemi Famakin asked what the true intention behind the messages could be, hinting at the possibilities of physical attack.

In his words:

“Dear Nigerians, if cultists from a particular confratanity are sending you messages, while tagging an individual and stating they will find me for talking about their person, what does it mean? Do they want to Mohbad me? Should I be scared?”

Opeyemi concluded the now-viral video by cursing out the cultist group, further expressing his unbothered state of mind on the ongoing drama.

Online fight turns scary as Opeyemi Famakin alleges cult intimidation. Credit: opeyemifamakin, yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Nigerians React to Cultists' Threats Aimed at Opeyemi Famakin

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans urging him to take the threats seriously, while others advised him to involve law enforcement agencies immediately. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@UtdAben18 wrote:

"I can't trust a brand that handles criticism like this . Whether Ope was lying or not , as a brand u don't handle things like this ..its making me think that review should have been lower."

@Atobatele_1 opined:

"This is getting serious ooo."

@OyinAtiBode penned:

"@jidesanwoolu you wouldn't keep quiet till they assassinate this young man, would you? I think the best thing would be to invite Yemolee and call him to order so he understands the consequences if anything happens to this gentleman after he already mentioned his name."

@buchishine1 added:

"This guy is smart. If anything happens to him, na person way talk say hand go touch am them go carry "

@Timi_Dont_Talk stated:

"Watin concern Nigerians? 😂😂 you don go collect ads from Caesar, give him what belongs to him."

Watch Opeyemi's claims below:

Yhemolee Addresses Alleged Marriage Crash

Legit.ng once reported that Yhemolee spoke up after fans noticed that his wedding photos with his wife were no longer on his Instagram page. The nightlife personality shut down the rumours, saying there was no problem at home and that his family is doing just fine.

However, instead of clearing things up completely, his response raised more questions. In a cryptic post shared on Snapchat, Yhemolee lashed out at people spreading gossip, but did not directly explain why the wedding pictures were removed.

Source: Legit.ng