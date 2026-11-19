The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group has backed the Senate’s concerns over commercial aircraft being kept airborne to accommodate VIP flights

The group said it had earlier written to the aviation minister seeking additional runway capacity at Lagos and Abuja airports

BAT-IG proposed dedicated runways for official government movements to prevent disruptions to commercial flights and improve aviation safety

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The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group (BAT-IG) has backed the Senate’s intervention over disruptions to commercial flights caused by VIP movements, calling for dedicated runways for official government aircraft at major Nigerian airports.

The group said the Senate’s position supported its earlier proposal to expand runway infrastructure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

A political group has renewed calls for dedicated VIP runways in Lagos and Abuja Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement signed by its Convenor, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, BAT-IG said it had previously submitted proposals to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, highlighting the need for additional runway capacity to prevent official movements from disrupting scheduled commercial operations.

The Senate, during its sitting on Tuesday, November 10, raised concerns about the safety implications of keeping commercial aircraft airborne for extended periods while landing operations were suspended to accommodate VIP movements.

The lawmakers warned that prolonged holding patterns could increase fuel consumption, deplete aircraft fuel reserves and expose passengers and crew to unnecessary aviation risks, ThisDay reports.

They also called on aviation authorities to improve flight coordination by introducing ground delays, adjusting departure slots and properly sequencing flights before aircraft take off.

BAT-IG writes aviation minister

Reacting to the Senate's position, BAT-IG disclosed that it wrote to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on November 4, requesting an urgent review of runway capacity at the Abuja airport.

According to the group, its proposal included assessing the feasibility of constructing an additional runway dedicated to VIP and official government flights.

It also requested a clear implementation plan with specific timelines and gave the minister's office 30 days to respond.

The group said its letter was formally received by the minister's office on November 4, adding that it was willing to engage further with the ministry on the proposal, Tribune reports.

Similarly, BAT-IG said it submitted another request on November 5, seeking additional runway capacity at the Lagos airport and proposing dedicated facilities for official government movements.

The group described the Senate's intervention as recognition of the infrastructure and policy gaps it had previously identified.

The statement said:

"At Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group, this is what we are good at: identifying policy gaps and proffering practical solutions to them."

Nigeria's aviation sector may require dedicated runways for VIP flights Photo: LIVINUS

Source: Getty Images

Group explains dedicated runway proposal

BAT-IG stressed that its proposal was not intended to undermine legitimate security arrangements for the President, VIPs or other protected persons.

Instead, it argued that official movements should be organised in a way that does not unnecessarily disrupt commercial aviation or expose airlines and passengers to avoidable operational risks.

The group said Nigeria's major airports needed additional runway capacity to accommodate increasing commercial, diplomatic and government air traffic.

It cited the ongoing development of Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, which is planned to have five runways, as an example of long-term investment in aviation infrastructure.

BAT-IG identified Abuja as particularly important because of its status as the nation's capital and a major centre for official movements, while describing Lagos as Nigeria's leading international aviation gateway.

The group called on the Senate Committee on Aviation, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to consider its proposal.

It also commended the Senate for recognising the importance of communicating foreseeable flight restrictions and managing them before commercial aircraft leave their departure airports.

BAT-IG said it would continue to identify policy and infrastructure gaps and submit recommendations in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda.

Travellers announce new taxi fares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Travellers departing and arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos are facing transport costs up to five times higher than normal, following a decision by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to suspend e-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, from the airport precinct.

A passenger identified as Chude on X described paying N30,000 for a taxi from the airport to the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, a journey he said would cost N6,000 on InDrive.

The fare gap has drawn sharp criticism from the public.

Source: Legit.ng