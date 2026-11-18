The Supreme Court heard three separate appeals on Wednesday over APC candidate nomination disputes in Zamfara and Ondo states

Senator Sahabi Ya'u challenged a Court of Appeal ruling that cancelled the APC primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District

Two additional appeals over the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency APC primary in Ondo State were also argued before separate five-member panels

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in three appeals connected to disputes over the nomination of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 2027 elections in Zamfara North Senatorial District and Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

All three appeals were argued on Wednesday before separate five-member panels of the apex court.

**Zamfara North Appeal**

The first appeal, marked SC/CV/840/2026, was filed by Senator Sahabi Ya'u against Sani Shinkafi, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It challenges a Court of Appeal ruling delivered on October 20 by the Sokoto Division, which upheld an August 31 judgment of the Federal High Court in Gusau. That lower court judgment had cancelled the APC primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District held on May 19 and ordered that a fresh one be conducted within 14 days.

Ya'u's lawyer, Wale Balogun (SAN), adopted his filed briefs and urged the court to allow the appeal. Shinkafi's lawyer, Bello Galadi, in turn adopted the first respondent's brief and urged the court to uphold a preliminary objection and dismiss the appeal. The APC appeared without representation, while INEC's counsel, M. T. Abubakar, confirmed that his client filed no brief.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, who presided over the panel, announced that judgment would be communicated to senior counsel at a later date.

**Owo/Ose Constituency Disputes**

Two further appeals, marked SC/CV/795/2026 and SC/CV/830/2026, relate to the APC primary in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Ondo State. The first was filed by Honourable Oluwatimehin Adelegbe, who claims he won the May 16 primary with 13,094 votes and was duly nominated as the APC's candidate for the House of Representatives seat. The second was filed by the APC itself. Both list Abdulghani Arobo and INEC among the respondents.

Adelegbe is seeking to overturn an October 9 Court of Appeal ruling that recognised Arobo as the APC candidate, following a Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on August 5.

A key issue in Adelegbe's appeal is his exclusion from the original trial court proceedings. His lead counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), told the panel presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba that Arobo had deliberately left Adelegbe out of the suit, and that Adelegbe only gained knowledge of the proceedings after the August 5 judgment was delivered. Daudu said Adelegbe was eventually joined as a party at the Court of Appeal stage.

Adelegbe argues that the appellate court wrongly refused his application to tender additional evidence, including APC nomination documents, an INEC portal submission receipt dated July 11, 2026, and the official APC election committee result sheet. He contends the court also erred in applying the doctrine of "standing by" against him, since he was never served with any documents in the case.

Arobo's lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), urged the court to dismiss both Adelegbe's appeal and the APC's appeal. INEC's counsel said no brief was filed for either matter.

Justice Garba announced that judgments in both Owo/Ose appeals would be communicated to senior counsel at a later date.

Source: Legit.ng