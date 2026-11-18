An old video of Jimmy Odukoya rapping alongside Vector tha Viper resurfaced online, stirring fresh controversy around the cleric

The footage showed Jimmy at a table with alcoholic drinks while he rapped about the kingdom of God and spiritual matters

An Instagram post by Ambassador Steve Anifo sparked fierce debate, with many questioning whether Jimmy belongs behind the pulpit

A resurfaced video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya rapping with Nigerian rapper Vector tha Viper has set social media ablaze, drawing sharp criticism and reigniting questions about his fitness for ministry leadership.

The clip, which circulated widely on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, shows Jimmy seated at a table alongside Vector tha Viper and several other individuals, with alcoholic drinks visibly placed on the table.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and Vector Tha Viper were seen rapping in a viral video as controversy surrounding the leadership tussle thickens. Photo credit@vectorthaviper/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Despite the setting, Jimmy's rap lyrics centred on the kingdom of God and spiritual themes, a detail that divided viewers sharply.

The video's reappearance comes amid an ongoing leadership tussle surrounding Jimmy Odukoya and his role at his late father's church, adding another layer of controversy to an already heated conversation.

Jimmy Odukoya: Church is not hereditary

Jimmy Odukoya has continued to trend over the leadership tussle in his father's church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

An Instagram post amplified the debate significantly. Ambassador Steve Anifo offered a pointed take on the situation, arguing that Jimmy's creative abilities deserve a broader platform than any single congregation.

"Jimmy is a very talented artist whose talent can be used to impact a much larger audience than his father's church," Anifo wrote. "He is not for the church at all. A good man but should b very far away from d pulpit. I wish him all the best in his next endeavor. Church is not hereditary."

The post quickly attracted hundreds of responses, with opinions split between those who felt Jimmy should step back from ministry and those who defended him.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric rapping with Vector Tha Viper:

Fans and followers react

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@ollyray7 commented:

"Someone Dey corner Dey funds this agenda."

@didijesusbae replied: "@ollyray7 seriously"

@briee_ana_ wrote:

"Thank you, exactly what I was saying. His stage might be bigger than the pulpit. He's more creative than every Sunday and midweek service. I believe he's bigger than this"

@weallthmo shared:

"Our GenZ G.O should be allowed to touch Youth lives positively o..God bless his family n church."

@chrisoseni stated:

"Spiritual things are spiritually discerned. David was the last among his brothers, but he was chosen to be the king."

@hibeekeih noted:

"But he's rapping about the kingdom of God."

@gr8tnes1 added:

"He performed exceptionally well in the Woman King. He's truly talented."

Solomon Buchi makes allegations against Jimmy Odukoya

Legit.ng reported that social media commentator Solomon Buchi sparked fresh controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church following a series of allegations shared in an Instagram video.

Buchi claimed that the church's board was not informed beforehand about Odukoya's remarriage. He further alleged that sources confirmed infidelity in the cleric's previous marriage and claimed that a request for a forensic financial audit was rejected.

The commentator also accused Jimmy Odukoya of misrepresenting his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's, wishes regarding church succession. Additionally, Buchi raised questions about the cleric's change of spiritual father. His claims have added another dimension to the ongoing conversations surrounding Jimmy Odukoya's personal life, leadership, and position at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng