Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku publicly called out NAFDAC DG Professor Mojisola Adeyeye on Instagram on October 6, 2026

The NAFDAC boss had argued in a BusinessDay interview that Nigerians are "ignorant" of the agency's duties and blamed consumers for not reading labels

Mary Remmy Njoku urged the DG to focus on enforcement rather than shifting the burden of food safety onto ordinary Nigerians

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has taken a strong public stance against the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, demanding that the agency's chief stop placing the burden of food safety on consumers and focus on doing her job.

The actress' response came after Adeyeye granted an interview to BusinessDay, published on Monday, October 5, 2026, in which she addressed widespread criticism of NAFDAC over the circulation of fake and substandard food products in Nigeria.

Mary Remmy Njoku criticises NAFDAC boss over the regulation of processed and semi-processed foods. Photo: maryremmynjoku/nafdac

Source: Instagram

In the interview, the DG argued that many Nigerians are "ignorant" of what NAFDAC is actually mandated to do, saying the agency is only responsible for processed and semi-processed food items, while the Ministry of Agriculture handles the broader food supply chain.

She also stated that Nigerians "do not read," framing consumer illiteracy as part of the problem.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku fires back at NAFDAC DG

Taking to her Instagram page on October 6, 2026, Mary Remmy Njoku pushed back hard against those comments.

In her post, she questioned whether NAFDAC is genuinely fulfilling even its stated mandate, pointing to weak inspection, inadequate testing and poor enforcement as the real issues at stake.

She wrote:

"Madam NAFDAC !! Stop shifting the burden to consumers. We cannot READ our way out of weak inspection, inadequate testing and poor enforcement. Are you effectively regulating processed and semi-processed foods? Are you? ARE YOU?"

The actress also captioned the post with a broader call to action:

"This isn't about whether Nigerians READ labels. This is about whether the regulator is REGULATING. This is public health. Please, STOP DEFLECTING !!!!! Protect the public! Hear the cry of the people you have been called to serve!"

Check out Mary Remmy Njoku's Instagram post slamming NAFDAC boss below:

Fans back Mary Remmy Njoku's position on the NAFDAC DG's remarks

The post quickly drew a wave of support from followers who shared Njoku's frustration. Here are some of the reactions:

@__blessingok commented:

"One actress that always speaks up👏 But again nothing will be done."

@kelechicasmir wrote:

"At this point I don't Even think NAFDAC is still functioning"

@belsedosi_beevascakes said:

"So if you can't read, you don't deserve to be protected or even be alive? I am learning new things daily 👏"

@biodunstephen reacted:

"Abi ooooo. I am appalled by the woman's disposition"

@promzy_freeman shared:

"Are there even foods labelled ECO in Nigeria? Most of the foods are contaminated madam NAFDAC. That woman is vexing me."

@obehis_homes_ventures added:

"This is exactly what I said when i saw her feedback, It's must for her to do her job properly"

Mary Remmy Njoku confronts NAFDAC boss over consumer protection and food safety regulation in Nigeria. Photo: maryremmynjoku/nafdac

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri raises alarm over fake products

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri raised concerns over the circulation of counterfeit and contaminated food, drinks, medicines, cosmetics and household products in Nigeria.

She called on NAFDAC to pay closer attention to products entering the market and warned about the possible health consequences for Nigerians.

Kadiri also urged parents and guardians to check expiry dates and NAFDAC registration numbers before buying products.

Source: Legit.ng