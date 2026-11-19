Media personality Daddy Freeze publicly backed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after calls for his removal over his divorce and remarriage

Daddy Freeze accused church leaders of double standards, arguing many are guilty of far worse but have never been caught

The media personality drew a parallel to recent criticism of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's tattoo to press his point on selective biblical adherence

Daddy Freeze has thrown his weight behind Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of The Fountain of Life Church, pushing back firmly against mounting calls for the cleric's resignation following his divorce and remarriage.

The media personality shared a video on his Instagram page on November 18, 2026, calling Pastor Jimmy and his wife, Pastor Mo, his "favourite couple right now" and insisting the backlash against them stems from hypocrisy.

Daddy Freeze addresses controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage and church leadership.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze challenges church leaders on double standards

Daddy Freeze argued that if Christ had handed church leadership to those now sitting in judgment, the institution would never have survived.

He pointed to the biblical account of Jesus and the woman caught in adultery, noting that Christ chose compassion over condemnation.

The media personality also referenced an Islamic interpretation of the same story, saying that in that version, Prophet Isa drew a mirror in the ground rather than writing, forcing each accuser to see their own sins reflected back at them.

Using that imagery, he insisted that many church leaders walk free not because they are blameless, but simply because no one has exposed them yet.

"The reason why many of your church leaders are walking free is not because they are scandal-free. It's just because nobody caught them," he said.

He also pushed back on the idea that people should remain in harmful marriages, arguing that the fear of judgment is precisely what drives congregants to hide their struggles rather than seek help openly.

Daddy Freeze speaks on Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and wife Pastor Mo amid controversy rocking Fountain of Life Church. Photo: daddyfreeze/iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

"Nothing do una": Daddy Freeze's message to Pastor Jimmy

Addressing the couple directly in Pidgin, Daddy Freeze told them to ignore the noise and focus on their relationship.

He made it clear that the church built by Pastor Jimmy's late father belongs to him and cannot be taken away.

"Pastor Jimmy and Pastor Mo, nothing do una, make una dey love unasef dey go. And nobody go collect that church from you," he said.

He acknowledged that he personally disagrees with Pentecostal doctrine but said he sees no reason why Pastor Jimmy should be treated as worse than any other leader in the same space.

Daddy Freeze extended the same logic to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, with whom he said he frequently disagrees, noting that the criticism of Okonkwo's tattoo from clean-shaven General Overseers was equally hypocritical.

He pointed out that Leviticus 19:27-28 forbids tattoos in the same passage that forbids trimming the hair on the sides of one's face, making those critics selective in their biblical application.

He captioned the video:

"Pastor Jimmy Odukoya MUST NOT Resign! He Did Nothing Wrong! Stop The Hypocrisy."

Watch Daddy Freeze speak in the Instagram video below:

Jimmy Odukoya’s wedding ring and wife's nose ring spark debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his wife, Mo Jasmine, sparked social media debate after sharing a video in which he repeatedly showed off his diamond wedding ring while they vibed to a secular song.

Viewers also questioned the size of the ring and Mo Jasmine’s nose ring, with some debating whether their appearance and lifestyle choices aligned with expectations of church leaders.

The discussion added to conversations surrounding the couple’s remarriage, personal expression and the role of a pastor’s wife.

Source: Legit.ng