Stefflon Don, ex-girlfriend of Burna Boy, announced the arrival of her second child in an exclusive with People Magazine

The British rapper welcomed a baby boy named Don Claes on April 23, 2026, and opened up about how motherhood has changed her

Nigerian fans flooded the comments with reactions linking the news to Stefflon Don's past relationship with Burna Boy

Afrobeats singer Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has officially announced the birth of her second child, and the news has set Nigerian social media ablaze, with celebrities and fans alike weighing in.

The British rapper confirmed the arrival of her baby boy, Don Claes, in an exclusive interview with People Magazine published on November 13, 2026.

British rapper Stefflon Don introduces her second child, Don Claes, months after his birth. Photo: stefflondon/tiwasage

Source: Instagram

According to the feature, the rapper welcomed her son on 23 April 2026, sharing a series of maternity photos and a heartfelt image with her newborn.

Opening up about the experience, Stefflon Don said motherhood continues to reshape her as a person.

"Motherhood has changed me in the best way," she said.

"It's made me softer in some ways, stronger in others and given me an even bigger reason to keep pushing and building something my children can be proud of."

Tiwa Savage and Jada P send their love

The announcement drew warm responses from some of Nigeria's biggest names in music.

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage dropped into the comments to congratulate the rapper, writing:

"Congratulations @stefflondon ❤️❤️"

Jada P, talent manager and Wizkid's baby mama, also showed love with a simple: "❤️❤️❤️"

Check out Stefflon Don's childbirth announcement in the Instagram post below:

Nigerian fans bring up Burna Boy as they react to Stefflon Don's post

Much of the online conversation, however, took a different turn, as many Nigerian fans connected the birth to Stefflon Don's past relationship with Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats artist Burna Boy.

The two had a high-profile on-and-off romance before parting ways in 2021.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mr.may_001 wrote:

"Why burna no give this gal Belle after many years them Date"

@officialkcdon commented:

"Burna boy dodge bullet."

@warridoings8 reacted:

"Burna is still doing mamas boy allegedly 😂"

@ifeanyi.okeke.75470 shared:

"Yeah... She's a British rapper and was well known before burna boy gained global fame...."

@ariy_o24 wrote:

"sheybi nha she collect lambo right 😂😂😂😂 well congratulations 🎊 to her"

Burna Boy’s former girlfriend Stefflon Don celebrates motherhood as she welcomes her second child. Photo: stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000, singer responds with promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng