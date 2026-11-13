Nigerian music star 2Baba shared a birthday post for his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, on his Instagram story

2Baba played his 2025 song Celebrate in the background of the post, sparking reactions from fans online

Nigerians took to the comments section with mixed opinions about the gesture from the singer

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, turned heads on Friday, November 13, when he used his Instagram story to publicly acknowledge his estranged wife Annie Idibia on her birthday.

The Afrobeats veteran shared a photo of Annie alongside his 2025 track Celebrate, letting the song do much of the talking.

The lyrics playing in the background read: "Celebrate eeh, Celebrate eeh, If person do well I go celebrate eeeh, Celebrate eeh. Celebrate eeh. No time for hating I go celebrate eeeh."

2Baba and Annie Idibia's relationship

2Baba and Annie Idibia, a popular Nollywood actress, have been one of Nigeria's most talked-about couples for years. Their relationship, long documented in the public eye, has been marked by both celebrated highs and very public tensions. The two are parents together, and despite reports of a split, 2Baba's birthday tribute made clear that goodwill remains between them.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many weighing in on what the gesture meant — or did not mean.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's brother and daughter, Isabella, also celebrated Annie Idibia on her birthday.

A screenshot of 2Baba's post celebrating Annie Idibia on her birthday is below:

Reactions as 2Baba celebrates Annie

Nigerians had plenty to say about the tribute, and the responses ranged from wholesome to downright cheeky.

@qwin_nanya_els commented:

"This their Love strong pass super glue 😊😊"

@shirlzontv wrote:

"That's very okay they are family they have kids together are you expecting them to be enemies!?"

@_cherii_coco said:

"Madam Nee idibia how Market 😂😂😂😂"

@ekeneudemadu reacted:

"E be like say today na ex celebration day. They can still come together, though. 😂"

@heyfunmie shared:

"He always celebrate his exes . he's very good at that 👌🏾 . She just joined the ex celebrants cartel. Mtcheeeeeeeew"

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng