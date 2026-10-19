Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller showered Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage with $3,000 worth of virtual gifts during a livestream, citing a debt of gratitude

Peller explained the gesture as payback for Tiwa being the first person to put him on a private jet back in late 2024

Tiwa Savage responded with a bold claim over Peller and Jarvis's unborn child that left fans in stitches

Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller made headlines on October 18, 2026, when he flooded Tiwa Savage's screen with virtual gifts reportedly valued at $3,000 during a TikTok live session, sending fans into a frenzy over the heartwarming and hilarious exchange.

The streamer was unapologetic about the lavish gesture, framing it as a long-overdue act of appreciation.

Tiwa Savage offers to become godmother to Peller and Jarvis’s unborn baby after receiving $3,000 in TikTok gifts. Photo: peller089/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

"I'm gifting you because you were the first person to put me on a private jet. Now that I've made money, it's time for me to start taking care of you," he said, as roses, doughnuts and other TikTok items filled the screen.

Tiwa Savage stakes her claim

What began as a touching tribute quickly turned into a comedy of sorts when Tiwa Savage decided to cash in on the moment in her own way.

Rather than simply saying thank you, the Afrobeats star declared herself godmother to the child Peller and his partner Jarvis are expecting.

"I'm godmother," she announced, prompting Peller to respond with laughter: "You're god wetin?"

Tiwa held firm: "Yes nah," before Peller pointed out, "Godmother ke. Our baby we never know the gender ooo."

The back-and-forth captured the genuine warmth between the two entertainers, drawing wide attention on X after the video began circulating.

The story behind the gesture goes back to late 2024, when Tiwa Savage joined one of Peller's TikTok lives.

During that session, the streamer openly talked about his dream of flying on a private aircraft.

Tiwa later made that dream a reality, inviting him onto her jet alongside her son Jamil.

Peller shared the experience widely at the time, and the moment marked the beginning of a friendship built across subsequent online interactions.

Peller has since grown into one of Nigeria's most recognisable digital creators, building his audience through consistent TikTok content and high-profile collaborations.

The $3,000 gift to Tiwa has been widely read as a public declaration of loyalty from a creator who has not forgotten the people who supported him before the fame arrived.

Watch the moment between Peller and Tiwa Savage in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller and Tiwa Savage moment

Fans and followers had a lot to say about the exchange:

@SirBonaventure wrote:

"Pellerrrrrrr is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏"

@EGamon62807 commented:

"I too love this Tiwa, her voice and laugh alone Dey turn me on 💋💋❤️❤️ which one be Mummy Tiwa Savage, Werey nii Peller yii😂"

@LawalKunle14 said:

"A free spirited guy. Guess that's one of the reasons people likes him"

@Djfanes reacted:

"Make una hold peller .. peller think say privet money moimoi"

@WealthOmoba shared:

"He is free spirited. Never formed from the on set. That was what boost the glory and fame."

Peller sends Tiwa Savage $3,000 in virtual gifts as the singer responds with a promise involving his unborn child. Photo: peller089/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans.

Source: Legit.ng