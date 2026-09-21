Tiwa Savage took to Instagram on Sunday, September 20, 2026, to humorously call out colleagues splashing on luxury cars, chains and private jets

Her post came after Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and Davido all made headlines for acquiring multi-billion naira exotic cars within weeks of each other

The singer cheekily pointed to her own decade-long Afrobeats career as she questioned where the money was being shared

Tiwa Savage is asking the questions many fans have been thinking. The veteran singer took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, 2026, to poke fun at the wave of extravagant spending currently sweeping through the Nigerian music industry.

The timing of her post was no coincidence. In recent weeks, several of her biggest contemporaries have been turning heads with jaw-dropping acquisitions.

Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel’s billion-naira cars draw reaction from Tiwa Savage. Credit: @kizzdaniels, @tiwasavage, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy grabbed global attention after driving off in a customised Bugatti Chiron reportedly valued at N9 billion, one of the most expensive cars ever linked to an African celebrity. Kizz Daniel, ahead of a new album release, reportedly picked up a 2026 Ferrari Purosangue said to be worth around N1.6 billion.

Then on September 16, 2026, Davido took to his Instagram stories to show off two customised Ferrari models, a Ferrari Roma and a Ferrari Purosangue, reportedly modified by VENUUM Black and valued at a combined sum of over $4 million, roughly N5.3 billion.

Tiwa Savage reacts to colleagues' spending

Watching all of this unfold, Tiwa Savage decided to speak up, albeit with her tongue firmly in cheek.

The mother of one hinted that she too deserved a share of whatever financial reservoir her colleagues appeared to be drawing from, writing on Instagram:

"I must also partake in this money you people are spending on cars, chains, plane because the devil is what…"

The post drew a laugh from Grammy-nominated music executive Bankulli, who responded in the comments. Tiwa did not let the moment pass, firing back with a follow-up message that underscored her genuine bewilderment:

"It is true oh my Oga, please where are they sharing this money because wetin happen na, I don dey sing this Afrobeat for over a decade now oh."

See the viral video Tiwa Savage made on Instagram:

Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel spend billions on cars, Tiwa Savage reacts. Credit: @tiwsavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng