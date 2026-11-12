Igwe Adeboye, the youngest son of late comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has shared a touching memory of his mother’s former lover, Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon

He recalled how Ajuwon would call him into the compound to play football whenever he visited their home after his father’s death

Igwe said the NURTW chieftain’s kindness towards him reminded him of his late father

The late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye’s son, Igwe, has shared a childhood memory of the man his mother dated after losing her husband.

Igwe, the youngest child of the late entertainer, spoke about his mother Lara’s relationship with NURTW chieftain Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

Gbenga Adeboye’s son shared a childhood memory of the man his mother dated after losing her husband. Photos: Kasnaty Sugar.

Source: Instagram

According to him, Ajuwon made efforts to connect with the children whenever he visited their home, and one particular gesture remained memorable to him.

How Ajuwon bonded with Gbenga Adeboye’s son

Recalling their interactions, Igwe said Ajuwon knew how much he loved football and would make time to play with him whenever he came around.

He explained that the NURTW chieftain would call him into the compound, giving him attention and making him feel comfortable.

“When he knew I love to play football, anytime he came to the house, he would call me to the compound and play football with me. He reminded me of my dad,” Igwe said.

His account offered a glimpse into the relationship Ajuwon had with the family after the comedian’s death.

The late comedian’s son also said he was happy that his mother openly acknowledged dating Ajuwon, despite rumours about her relationships after her husband’s death.

He noted that Lara had the right to remarry but had previously explained that she chose not to do so because of her children.

Watch the YouTube video of Gbenga Adeboye's interview here:

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children.

Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng