Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, warned young ladies not to let any man treat them badly because of money

The British rapper took to Instagram to warn girls not to become enamoured with a lifestyle they can't afford or maintain

According to Steff, some social media "luxury ladies" choose prostitution to support a lifestyle they can’t afford

Burna Boy’s ex-lover, Stefflon Don, dropped a piece of advice for young women all over the world.

The dancehall artist encouraged growing women to work hard for their money so they don't get misled by what they see on the internet.

Pictures of Stefflon Don Credit: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

"Young girls, please stop idolizing the "it" girls they selling. For a "Lifestyle" they can’t maintain on their own & getting disrespected," she wrote.

In addition, Stefflon stressed that young women should find employment rather than count on guys who will disrespect them because he has money.

The rapper stated:

"It’s never worth it. Go get it yourself. Whether it’s school, a business or a job. Get it! You are amazing and beautiful, even if the "likes" on Instagram says otherwise. You are everything beyond social media, F*ck social media.

"And never allow no boy disrespect you just cuz he has money. Whatever you want, make sure you give it to yourself."

See her post below

social media users react

veevee_choco:

“Whatever you want, make sure you can give it to yourself” I’m working so hard to be here."

mymouthwillnotkeeme:

"Louder!! If you attack her Olosho job is in your blood!! Let’s normalize preaching about career job, and legitimate business!"

iam_omowummy:

"There’s actually dignity in labor, this statement has made a lot of guys lose their sense of reasoning, thinking all girls are the same. As for me, I enjoy making my own money."

elvisjuniorpaul:

"She done see all the podcast wey this yeye girls dey do for Nigeria and she’s disappointed,see brilliant advice."

cdollarlegacyy:

"No lies detected.. If you learn to be content , these Rich men won’t gaslight you .. they will say she is forming hard to get , yes be that as long as you hardworking."

mroladare__:

"I see why Burna was so hurt by the breakup. A female with good head and a bag like this? He fit no see another till he's 60."

