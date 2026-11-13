Popular comedian Sabinus publicly challenged local government chairmen over billions of naira in monthly allocations and crumbling infrastructure

Sabinus used Rivers State as a case study, questioning the state of roads, streetlights, and sporting facilities despite government budgets

The skitmaker extended his criticism beyond LGA chairmen, demanding accountability from councillors, commissioners, and legislators across Nigeria

Nigerian comedian and skitmaker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has taken aim at local government chairmen and other public officeholders, questioning what happens to the billions of naira allocated to their offices each month.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 12, 2026, Sabinus expressed deep frustration over the gap between the funds available to elected officials and the visible state of infrastructure across the country, particularly in Rivers State, where he lives.

Nigerian comedian Sabinus questions public fund management as Rivers State struggles with poor roads and basic amenities. Photo: mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

"Do you know that there are some local governments in this Nigeria that take close to three billion naira every month? What are those money used for? What do they use that money to do?" he asked.

Sabinus says NDDC is doing more than some state governments

Sabinus drew a pointed comparison between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and several state and local governments in the South-South region, arguing that the commission appeared to be achieving more on the ground than those with direct governance responsibilities.

"I will keep saying it any day, anytime. The NDDC is even doing more than some state governments in this South-South. The commission sees streetlights everywhere, sees roads, and they are doing roads. Meaning, some local government chairmen cannot even do streetlights in some streets in their local government," he said.

He also turned his attention to commissioners for sports, citing the poor condition of stadiums as evidence that budget allocations were not translating into real development.

"Here, we don't get stadiums in good condition, but we get a commissioner for sports. What are you doing with the money that they give to you every month? Your commission budget, what is it for? You cannot maintain a stadium?" he queried.

Sabinus compares NDDC projects with state and local government performance while highlighting infrastructure problems in Rivers State. Photo: mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Sabinus urges Nigerians to demand accountability from leaders

The comedian broadened his message beyond local councils, calling on ordinary Nigerians to hold councillors, state and federal lawmakers, and governors to the same standard.

"Everybody should be held responsible. All the councillors, where is the money they give you for your village? They say you should empower people. Where is the money? You use it to go and buy Lexus, you just enter seats," he said.

Sabinus also spoke about the personal toll of Nigeria's economic and security situation, noting that requests for financial assistance flood his messages daily while the people meant to address such conditions remain silent.

"Me, I don tire. People are suffering. I could wake up like this, my DM, but money, money, money. How many persons will I help now? Till today, they carry knife and gun to rob people because they are looking for money. It doesn't make sense," he added.

In the caption of the post, he summed up his message simply:

"We need to start asking questions."

Watch Sabinus speak in the Instagram video below:

IK Ogbonna tackles Edo’s poor roads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna criticised Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over the poor condition of roads across the state after embarking on a road trip.

In an Instagram Story shared on November 12, 2026, he questioned why a state known for its rich history and culture still had such badly maintained roads.

The actor described the situation as a serious safety concern for road users and called on the governor to explain what his administration was doing to address it.

Source: Legit.ng