A video from Baba Ijesha's son's naming ceremony in Lagos captured his interaction with veteran actress Peju Ogunmola

The brief handshake between Baba Ijesha and Ogunmola quickly became the talking point of the event on social media

Several Nollywood figures attended the ceremony, including Mercy Aigbe and Naomi Silekunola

A short clip from Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha's son's naming ceremony has sent social media into a frenzy, and not for reasons anyone might have expected.

The ceremony took place in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, marking the birth of Baba Ijesha's son with his wife, fashion designer Abiodun Folashade, widely recognised by her brand name, CEO Luminee. Nollywood personalities who turned up to celebrate included Mercy Aigbe, Naomi Silekunola, and veteran actress Peju Ogunmola.

Baba Ijesha’s son’s naming ceremony video captures his brief handshake with Peju Ogunmola. Credit: babaijesha/pejuogunmola

Source: Instagram

While the event itself was a joyful occasion, one particular moment eclipsed everything else online. A video clip showing Baba Ijesha exchanging pleasantries and briefly shaking hands with Ogunmola began circulating widely, and viewers wasted no time turning it into a subject of intense commentary.

The reactions ranged from playful to genuinely superstitious, with many fans reading far more into the moment than a simple greeting.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife's queen Naomi Silekunola made headlines over her grand entrance at Baba Ijesha's son's naming ceremony.

A short greeting at Baba Ijesha’s son’s naming ceremony became a talking point online. Credit: ceoluminee

Source: Instagram

What netizens said about Peju Ogunmola and Baba Ijesha's handshake

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Twitter. Read them below:

@jelniyi2013 commented:

"It's like they have eaten together on top of leaf"

@BaronGotze wrote:

"That her AMIN movie still scare me till date. Does fried meat in the plate."

@OsahonJude01 said:

"Mummy Peju sef no small nau"

@MSpeaksHisMind1 reacted:

"The white bead on his hand is not decoration you know?"

@agentmeifes shared:

"AWO things. Don't go there."

@O_omayoza stated:

"E no mean anything."

@4TUNATE_KING wrote:

"That lady I love her too much"

@_Bigbaz kept it simple:

"Na just hand shake"

The video of Baba Ijesha and Peju Ogunmola exchanging pleasantries is below:

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth. The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature, while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng